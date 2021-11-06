UK Unveils Commemorative Coin On Diwali To Honour Mahatma Gandhi

The United Kingdom (UK) released a special coin to mark the Diwali festivities. Available in Gold and Silver, it commemorates the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, who was an integral part of India's Independence struggle. Rishi Sunak, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister), unveiled the coin on October 5. He also happens to be the country's first Indian-origin finance minister.

The coin is designed by Heena Glover. The design consists of a lotus, which is India's national flower, along with a famous quote by Mahatma Gandhi written above it, that says, 'My Life Is My Message.'

Today I've unveiled a new commemorative £5 coin with the @RoyalMintUK to celebrate the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.



The striking design features India's national flower and one of Gandhi's most famous quotes.



Read more: https://t.co/C6fyvzIII4 pic.twitter.com/yw3PGvmIlA — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 4, 2021

'Fitting Tribute To An Influential Leader'

For Sunak himself, this was a special moment. NDTV quoted him saying,"As a practicing Hindu, I am proud to unveil this coin during Diwali. Mahatma Gandhi was instrumental in the movement for Indian independence and it is fantastic to have a UK coin commemorating his remarkable life for the first time." He also added that this is a 'fitting tribute to an influential leader who inspired millions of people around the world.' Not only that, but the coin also marks the cultural connection and relationship between UK and India.

This special coin is made in both Gold and Silver. It was sold online on UK Royal Mint's website. The 'silver proof' coin is being sold at £95, whereas the 'gold proof' coin is at £2,440. The commemorative five-pound collectors are also up for sale on the website and cost around £13. They are wrapped in a booklet that talks about the Father of The Nation called 'Gandhi- Icon of Peace And Liberty.'

Royal Mint's Diwali Collection

The Mahatma Gandhi coin is a part of a wider Diwali collection curated by the Royal Mint. Apart from this, 1 gram and 5 grams of gold bars with henna-inspired designs were also introduced. A 20 grams gold bar depicting Lakshmi - the Goddess of Wealth, was also released, making it the country's first-ever. All of these initiatives are extremely significant, considering a major part of Britain is inhabited by people of Indian-origin. It gives them a sense of identity and representation on a higher level.

Also Read: US Congress Introduces 'Deepavali Day Act' Making Diwali A Federal Holiday