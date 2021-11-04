All section
US Congress Introduces Deepavali Day Act Making Diwali A Federal Holiday

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Unsplash/Representational Image 

Others/World,  4 Nov 2021 5:19 AM GMT

This legislation was made and sponsored by a team of lawmakers, including Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Indian-American businessman representing Illinois in the country's Congress.

The United States (US) Congress introduced 'Deepavali Day Act' on Wednesday, October 3, making Diwali a federal holiday in the country. The legislation was introduced by a delegation of lawmakers, led by the New York congresswoman Carolyn B Maloney. The team included Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Indian-American businessman representing Illinois in the Congress.

Along with making this festival a holiday in the country, Congressman Krishnamoorthi introduced another legislation that recognises Diwali's religious and historical significance, to make everyone understand what this auspicious day is about.


'Victory Of Light Over Darkness'

The bill was converted into an act in the House of Representatives. Quoted by the Hindustan Times, Maloney expressed her joy on this legislation being passed, "I'm very, very happy and excited to be introducing the Deepavali Day Act this week alongside members of the Congressional Indian Caucus, which will enshrine Diwali into law as a federal holiday."

She also added that this day celebrates 'victory of light over darkness', connecting to the country's long-drawn battle against COVID-19. "It is truly appropriate that Diwali this year symbolises our nation's continuing journey out of the darkness of COVID-19. My colleagues, Indian-American community leaders and I believe that there is no better time to enshrine Diwali as a federal holiday than in the wake of the terrible dark pandemic," said Maloney.

Big Day For The Indian-Americans

The United States boasts of a significantly large Indian-American population. Diwali being a popular Indian festival, and it becoming a federal holiday in their country is a big moment for the community."On this holiday of Diwali, we should say, be the light you wish to see in the world. Be the light in your community that is needed to dispel the darkness. Be the light in this community that brings hope to the hopeless. This is what Diwali is all about. And that is why Diwali needs to be a federal holiday," said Raja Krishnamoorthi.

In the first year of his presidency, former Pesident Barack Obama lit the ceremonial diya in the East Room of the White House. In his last year in office in 2016, Obama for the first time observed the festival of lights in the Oval Office.

Also Read: Sivakasi And Diwali: Tracing The Tamil Nadu Town's History Of Becoming India's Firecrackers Hub


