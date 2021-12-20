UAE Ends Cinema Censorship, Introduces 21+ Age Ratings For Movies

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday (December 19) announced to curb censorship on films instead Emirati Media Regulatory Authority will adopt a new 21+ age category for viewers. Censors in the Middle East have long removed scenes in the cinematic releases that show nudity, homosexuality, sex, and other inappropriate content.



"The movies will be screened in cinemas according to their international version, with an emphasis on the strict following of age classification standards for audience entry," the Authority stated in their Twitter post.

A set of symbols will indicate the age classification system for different age groups for the content of Cinematic movies: [G, PG, PG13, PG15, 15+and 18+]. Films rated 'PG' would need a parent to accompany a minor to the movie hall, reported by THE SIASAT DAILY.

Objective Of The Initiative

The country's latest update regarding its effort to remove censorship is done to boost its brand as a liberal hub attractive to foreigners. Tourism in the United Arab Emirates important component of the Emirati economy, which consists of domestic and international Components. The tourist industry of UAE is one of the most successful among Gulf nations.

Tourist inflow outnumbers the locals nearly by nine to one in the federation of seven sheikdoms. The diversity of culture and religion in the tourism-dependent country has at times been odd with its Islamic laws and traditions. Hence, in light of that, the nation is gradually promoting a socially liberal environment to lure international workers. Next year, it will change its weekend to Saturday-Sunday to align with the Western businesses and Market announced on December 7, 2021.

As per khaleej Times, UAE had revamped an array of laws in a social liberalization drive designed to burnish its progressive brand last year, which included lifting a ban on Unmarried couples living together, losing restrictions on alcohol and offering long-term residencies.

