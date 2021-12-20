All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
UAE Ends Cinema Censorship, Introduces 21+ Age Ratings For Movies

Photo Credit: Unsplash (Representatinal)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

UAE Ends Cinema Censorship, Introduces 21+ Age Ratings For Movies

Ojaswini Badhwar

Writer: Ojaswini Badhwar

Ojaswini Badhwar

Ojaswini Badhwar

Remote Intern

She believes that a pen is the mightiest sword and words are the serial killers, hence one needs to be cautious before mishandling them. She is an Multimedia Journalism student with a vision to create and expand upon opportunities and to leave a remarkable impact on society with her work.

See article by Ojaswini Badhwar

Others/World,  20 Dec 2021 12:35 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be removing the censorship on movies, instead will be adopting a new 21+age category for viewers.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday (December 19) announced to curb censorship on films instead Emirati Media Regulatory Authority will adopt a new 21+ age category for viewers. Censors in the Middle East have long removed scenes in the cinematic releases that show nudity, homosexuality, sex, and other inappropriate content.

"The movies will be screened in cinemas according to their international version, with an emphasis on the strict following of age classification standards for audience entry," the Authority stated in their Twitter post.

A set of symbols will indicate the age classification system for different age groups for the content of Cinematic movies: [G, PG, PG13, PG15, 15+and 18+]. Films rated 'PG' would need a parent to accompany a minor to the movie hall, reported by THE SIASAT DAILY.

Objective Of The Initiative

The country's latest update regarding its effort to remove censorship is done to boost its brand as a liberal hub attractive to foreigners. Tourism in the United Arab Emirates important component of the Emirati economy, which consists of domestic and international Components. The tourist industry of UAE is one of the most successful among Gulf nations.

Tourist inflow outnumbers the locals nearly by nine to one in the federation of seven sheikdoms. The diversity of culture and religion in the tourism-dependent country has at times been odd with its Islamic laws and traditions. Hence, in light of that, the nation is gradually promoting a socially liberal environment to lure international workers. Next year, it will change its weekend to Saturday-Sunday to align with the Western businesses and Market announced on December 7, 2021.

As per khaleej Times, UAE had revamped an array of laws in a social liberalization drive designed to burnish its progressive brand last year, which included lifting a ban on Unmarried couples living together, losing restrictions on alcohol and offering long-term residencies.

Also Read: BWF World Championships: Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth Becomes First Indian Man To Clinch Silver

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ojaswini Badhwar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
UAE 
Movie 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X