Indian shutter Kidambi Srikanth became the first Indian man to win silver at the BWF World Championships on Sunday, December 19. Singapore's Loh Kean Yew outplayed Kidambi in a high-octane final bout 21-15, 22-20, which lasted for around 43 minutes.

With this, Loh Kean Yew added his name to the history books and became the first men's player from Singapore to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

History For India

In the match, the 12th-seeded Indian shuttler started off in a flash and took an early 9-3 lead, however, Yew scripted a thrilling comeback and won the first game 21-15. As a result, Kidambi was left with a mountain to climb in the second game if he aspired to keep his gold-medal hopes alive.

However, the man from Singapore carried on with his winning momentum and managed to wrap up the match in straight games.

Meanwhile, former India shuttler Dinesh Khanna stated that Srikanth bagging a silver medal at the BWF Championships is a historic win in Indian badminton.

Landmark Moment For India



"It is disappointing from India point of view and Srikanth point of view. But it is a historic performance as he won the silver medal. He was up against Loh Kean Yew of Singapore who played well. He had beaten many top players in the tournament. Srikanth at one point was leading 13-11 but Yew held his nerves," Khanna was quoted as saying by ANI.

On December 18, Srikanth had scripted history by becoming the first Indian to enter the finale of the men's singles category of the BWF World Championships in Huelva.

In an all-Indian crash, ex-world number one Srikanth rallied to beat Lakshya Sen by 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a high-tension bout that lasted for an hour and nine minutes.

