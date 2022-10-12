Kerala: Two Women Allegedly Killed In 'Human Sacrifice' In Pathanamthitta District; 1 Held So Far

Two women were murdered in two different 'ritualistic human sacrifices' in the past three months by three accused individuals at Elanthoor in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

The overnight questioning of the accused — Shafi alias Rasheed, who is a resident of Ernakulam's Perumbavur, and a couple, Laila and Bhagaval Singh of Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta — by the Kochi city police resulted in the staggering revelation of the twin murders, reported The Hindu.

Human Sacrifice!

Lottery vendor Padmam, a resident of Kalady, was suspected of having been brutally murdered as part of a cult for the alleged economic well-being of the couple. Both women had been missing, leading to the registration of cases by Kadavanthra police of Kochi city and Kalady police of Ernakulam Rural, respectively.

As a result, the accused were taken into custody, with the case being registered by Kadavanthra police. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to having 'sacrificed' another woman in a similar manner a few months back.

Victims Wooed By Showing Monetary Benefits

Shafi was also paid for arranging the women though it's still unclear how much. Bhagaval Singh was allegedly an indigenous medicine practitioner and was not doing too well financially. The couple was also allegedly advised to conduct human sacrifices for a switch in their fortunes, and Shafi had encouraged it.

The jobless Shafi reportedly wooed the victims by showing monetary benefits, knowing full well their impending fate.

An exhumation is currently underway to recover the bodies, which were apparently hacked into pieces and then buried. The dead bodies would also have to be subjected to DNA tests then.

The accused have been brought to the crime scene for evidence collection. Their arrests are likely to be recorded once they are brought back to Kochi late in the night.

