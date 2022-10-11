Bengaluru: Just 4 Months After Inauguration Kundanahalli Underpass Road Caves In

All section
Image Credit: Twitter/KiranParashar21

Karnataka,  11 Oct 2022

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

The Karnataka High Court last month, while hearing a plea filed in 2015 regarding the dire state of the city's infrastructure, told the BBMP to 'be honest' as it stated that just 221 pothole remains in the city to be fixed.

In Bengaluru, potholes have been a massive issue for a while, and the topic once again is in the news after a service road built as part of a ₹ 19.5-crore underpass caved in on October 9. What is more shocking is that the road was inaugurated just four months ago.

As per reports on NDTV, the repair was already underway at the Kundanahalli underpass that links up the eastern suburbs to other parts of the city.

Dire State Of Bengaluru Roads!

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board has repaired the pipeline, which is responsible for underground utilities. This breakdown has also impacted the Cauvery river water supply in many parts for up to 24 hours, as per reports.

However, repairing the road cave-in is set to take a few more days. Furthermore, the contractor would have to do it for free as the underpass comes under the Annual Maintenance and Defect Liability clause, stated officials in the civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Congress Takes Aim!

Congress' Nagaraj Yadav stated that this is yet another instance of "40 per cent" corruption, a reference to alleged cuts the state government took in contracts. However, the government has come out and dismissed all these claims and labelled them as a baseless political vendetta.

The Karnataka High Court last month, while hearing a plea filed in 2015 regarding the dire state of the city's infrastructure, told the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) to 'be honest' as it stated that just 221 pothole remains in the city to be fixed.

Earlier this year, the Karnataka HC had directed the BBMP to take necessary measures and chalk out a plan of action to repair all the potholes across the city.

Also Read: 'Avoid Hiring Indian-Origin Candidates': Infosys Faces 'Culture Of Bias' Suit In America

