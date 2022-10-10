All section
Avoid Hiring Indian-Origin Candidates: Infosys Faces Culture Of Bias Suit In America

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

India,  10 Oct 2022 6:11 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Former Vice President of Talent Acquisition with Infosys, Jill Prejean, had stated that she was instructed to avoid hiring prospects of Indian origin, women with kids and prospects over the age of 50.

Bengaluru-based information & technology giant, Infosys, is currently facing a bias suit in an American court on the back of a former executive, in a complaint from 2021, charged the company with discrimination in its hiring strategy based on nationality, gender and age.

What Is The Infosys Suit?

Former Vice President of Talent Acquisition with Infosys, Jill Prejean, had stated that she was instructed to avoid hiring prospects of Indian origin, women with kids and prospects over the age of 50, as per reports in First Post.

Prejean had made the shocking revelation before the United States District Court for the southern district of New York. She had filed a lawsuit against Infosys and against the former executives of the company and partners in September 2021.

The Backlog!

In her official statement, reportedly, she claimed that she was "shocked to find a rampant culture of illegal, discriminatory animus among the partner level executives based on age, gender, and caregiver status".

It also added that Prejean "tried to change this culture within the first two months of her employment" in 2018; however, was met with "resistance from Infosys partners - Jerry Kurtz and Dan Albright".

The IT giant had filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit by the complainant, who had also alleged that she was terminated for not following the company's alleged illegal demands in recruiting senior executives. Infosys sought the dismissal on the basis that Jill Prejean did not submit proof for all the allegations made by her.

However, the court rejected the motion and instructed the IT giant to submit a response within the next 21 days from the date of the order (September 30).

Also Read: Gujarat's Modhera Set To Be Declared India's First Solar-Powered Village By PM Modi- Know More

