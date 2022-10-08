All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Gujarats Modhera Set To Be Declared Indias First Solar-Powered Village By PM Modi- Know More

Image Credit: Wikipedia and Twitter/airnewsalerts

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Gujarat's Modhera Set To Be Declared India's First Solar-Powered Village By PM Modi- Know More

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Gujarat,  8 Oct 2022 3:35 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

As per the Gujarat government, which shared insights in a series of tweets, more than 1,000 solar panels have been installed on the houses in the village, which is set to generate electricity round the clock for the people.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In what can be described as a major step towards elevating clean energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 9 is set to declare Modhera, a village in Gujarat's Mehsana district, as India's first solar-powered village, said the Gujarat government.

Modhera- The Home Of Solar Temple!

As per the Gujarat government, which shared insights in a series of tweets, more than 1,000 solar panels have been installed on the houses in the village, which is set to generate electricity round the clock for the people.

Significantly, the villagers will also be provided with solar electricity at zero cost.

Furthermore, the Gujarat government also revealed that it ensured the sustainable implementation of numerous welfare projects in the state while also keeping in mind PM Modi's vision of improving the use of renewable energy in India, reported Indian Express.

Future Is Solar Power

A protected archaeological site, Modhera's Sun Temple is also set to get a 3-D projection facility during Sunday's announcement.

PM Modi will dedicate the solar-powered 3-D projection will educate visitors about the history of Modhera, said the Gujarat government.

As part of the project, numerous heritage lighting has been installed on the temple premises. Witnessing the lighting, people can visit the temple from 6 pm to 10 pm, and the 3-D projection will operate every evening.

Sun Temple is situated at Modhera in the Mehsana district on the river Pushpavati. It was built by King Bhima-I of the Chaulukya dynasty in 1026-27.

Also Read: Delhi Government Launches Anti-Dust Campaign To Fight Dust Pollution Issues At Construction Sites

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Gujarat 
Gujarat Government 
PM Modi 
narendra modi 

Must Reads

Madhya Pradesh: Over 86% Infected Cattle Recovered From Lumpy Skin Disease, Reveals Official
Gujarat's Modhera Set To Be Declared India's First Solar-Powered Village By PM Modi- Know More
India Abstains From Voting On Uyghur Human Rights Crisis: Here's All You Need To Know About The Issue
Does This Video Show Muslims Assaulting Hindus In Birmingham, Uk? No, Viral Claim Is False
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X