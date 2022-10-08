Gujarat's Modhera Set To Be Declared India's First Solar-Powered Village By PM Modi- Know More
Gujarat, 8 Oct 2022
As per the Gujarat government, which shared insights in a series of tweets, more than 1,000 solar panels have been installed on the houses in the village, which is set to generate electricity round the clock for the people.
In what can be described as a major step towards elevating clean energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 9 is set to declare Modhera, a village in Gujarat's Mehsana district, as India's first solar-powered village, said the Gujarat government.
Modhera- The Home Of Solar Temple!
Significantly, the villagers will also be provided with solar electricity at zero cost.
Gujarat's #Modhera will be country's first solar powered village.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 7, 2022
PM @narendramodi to declare Modhera as India's first 24 x 7 solar powered village on 9th October, 2022. @MIB_India @mnreindia @MoRD_GoI @PIB_India @CBC_MIB pic.twitter.com/55Ruz1wiOD
Furthermore, the Gujarat government also revealed that it ensured the sustainable implementation of numerous welfare projects in the state while also keeping in mind PM Modi's vision of improving the use of renewable energy in India, reported Indian Express.
Future Is Solar Power
A protected archaeological site, Modhera's Sun Temple is also set to get a 3-D projection facility during Sunday's announcement.
PM Modi will dedicate the solar-powered 3-D projection will educate visitors about the history of Modhera, said the Gujarat government.
As part of the project, numerous heritage lighting has been installed on the temple premises. Witnessing the lighting, people can visit the temple from 6 pm to 10 pm, and the 3-D projection will operate every evening.
Sun Temple is situated at Modhera in the Mehsana district on the river Pushpavati. It was built by King Bhima-I of the Chaulukya dynasty in 1026-27.
