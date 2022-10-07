Delhi Government Launches Anti-Dust Campaign To Fight Dust Pollution Issues At Construction Sites

Delhi Government on October 6 officially launched a month-long intensive anti-dust drive at construction sites to try and control pollution in this winter season. Gopal Rai, Environment Minister, kicked off the campaign.

The minister stated, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Winter Action Plan. In the first phase of the plan, we operationalised a war room in the Delhi Secretariat on October 3. Today, we are starting an anti-dust campaign in Delhi. The anti-dust campaign will be run in Delhi till November 6. It is compulsory for all construction sites to follow all 14 anti-dust norms and strict action to be taken against violators."

Fight Against Pollution

Rai stated that 586 teams had been formed crucial to monitor and implement the anti-dust norms under the anti-dust drive, reported NDTV. He added that the 586 teams would go on the ground to make sure that all the rules created for the construction sites under this campaign are followed.

Furthermore, out of these 586 units, 33 teams came from DPCC, 300 teams from MCD, 165 teams from Revenue Department, 33 teams from DDA, 20 teams from DSIDC, 14 teams from Delhi Jal Board, 6-6 each team from CPWD and PWD, four teams from Delhi Cantonment Board, three teams from Delhi Metro, 1 team from NDMC, and 1 team from NHAI.

Anti-Dust Norm

While speaking about the 14-point anti-dust norms, Rai stated that all the construction companies have to put up huge tin walls around the building sites to stop the dust from spreading.

He further added that the construction sites sized between 10 thousand square meters to 15 thousand square meters are required to have two anti-smog guns, and sites having a size between 15 thousand square meters and 20 thousand square meters need to have three anti-smog guns.

