All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Government Launches Anti-Dust Campaign To Fight Dust Pollution Issues At Construction Sites

Image Credit: Twitter/AapKaGopalRai

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Government Launches Anti-Dust Campaign To Fight Dust Pollution Issues At Construction Sites

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  7 Oct 2022 5:35 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

While speaking about the 14-point anti-dust norms, Minister Gopal Rai stated that all the construction companies have to put up huge tin walls around the building sites to stop the dust from spreading.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Delhi Government on October 6 officially launched a month-long intensive anti-dust drive at construction sites to try and control pollution in this winter season. Gopal Rai, Environment Minister, kicked off the campaign.

The minister stated, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Winter Action Plan. In the first phase of the plan, we operationalised a war room in the Delhi Secretariat on October 3. Today, we are starting an anti-dust campaign in Delhi. The anti-dust campaign will be run in Delhi till November 6. It is compulsory for all construction sites to follow all 14 anti-dust norms and strict action to be taken against violators."

Fight Against Pollution

Rai stated that 586 teams had been formed crucial to monitor and implement the anti-dust norms under the anti-dust drive, reported NDTV. He added that the 586 teams would go on the ground to make sure that all the rules created for the construction sites under this campaign are followed.

Furthermore, out of these 586 units, 33 teams came from DPCC, 300 teams from MCD, 165 teams from Revenue Department, 33 teams from DDA, 20 teams from DSIDC, 14 teams from Delhi Jal Board, 6-6 each team from CPWD and PWD, four teams from Delhi Cantonment Board, three teams from Delhi Metro, 1 team from NDMC, and 1 team from NHAI.

Anti-Dust Norm

While speaking about the 14-point anti-dust norms, Rai stated that all the construction companies have to put up huge tin walls around the building sites to stop the dust from spreading.

He further added that the construction sites sized between 10 thousand square meters to 15 thousand square meters are required to have two anti-smog guns, and sites having a size between 15 thousand square meters and 20 thousand square meters need to have three anti-smog guns.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army's Cheetah Helicopter Crashes In Tawang Area, 1 Pilot Killed

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Gopal Rai 
Delhi pollution 
pollution control 

Must Reads

Delhi Government Launches Anti-Dust Campaign To Fight Dust Pollution Issues At Construction Sites
Thailand: 22 Kids Among 35 Killed In Day-Care Centre Shooting, What We Know So Far
My Story: 'Opportunities Just Don't Happen, We Need To Create Them'
IANS Published 11-Year Old 2G Scam Story About CBI Filing A Chargesheet Against A. Raja As Recent Development
Similar Posts
200 Rail Stations Across India To Get World-Class Facilities In Major Facelift: Minister Of Railways
Good Governance

200 Rail Stations Across India To Get "World-Class" Facilities In Major Facelift: Minister Of...

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi Government Launches Green War Room To Monitor & Curb Air Pollution Levels In City
Good Governance

Delhi Government Launches 'Green War Room' To Monitor & Curb Air Pollution Levels In City

The Logical Indian Crew
Teachings Of Gandhi & Kalam: Bihar Govt School Students To Get Free Exercise Books, Almanacs
Good Governance

Teachings Of Gandhi & Kalam: Bihar Govt School Students To Get Free Exercise Books, Almanacs

The Logical Indian Crew
Encouraging Participation! Herere Government Schemes & Initiatives To Promote Women Entrepreneurs In India
Good Governance

Encouraging Participation! Here're Government Schemes & Initiatives To Promote Women Entrepreneurs...

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh Government Sanctions Rs 1 Crore For Treatment Of Girl With Rare Gauchers Disease
Good Governance

Andhra Pradesh Government Sanctions Rs 1 Crore For Treatment Of Girl With Rare Gaucher's Disease

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X