Gujarat Elections 2022: Two Indian Reserve Batallion Personnel Shot Dead By Colleague, Mental Stress Suspected

An Indian Reserve Batallion (IRB) personnel, suspected to be 'depressed' and under 'mental stress,' opened an indiscriminate fire near Porbandar, Gujarat. The incident killed two of his colleagues and severely injured two others. The incident occurred on Saturday (November 26), and further investigation into the matter is being conducted.

'A Fight Caused The Incident'

According to officials, the men were part of IRB from Manipur, and to conduct safe and secure assembly elections, they were stationed in Gujarat. The officials arrived in Gujarat from Manipur for poll duty, and their accommodation facilities were arranged in Cyclone centre, Tukda Gosa village. However, the men were not on active duty when they got into a fight in the evening that saw multiple shots fired from an AK-56 rifle.

The accused has been identified as Rifleman Constable S Inaucha Singh and the two killed personnel as Thoiba Singh and Jitendra Singh. Two men who are admitted to the hospital in critical health condition are Rohikana and Chorajit.

The two injured personnel- one shot in the leg and the other in the stomach, were initially taken to the Porbandar hospital. Later, they were shifted 150 km away to a hospital in Jamnagar for better medical treatment.

'Mental Stress & Depression'

The primary accused in the matter was not in a stable mental condition when he shot his colleagues with a rifle. While commenting on the incident, the IG of Junagadh range, Mayanksinh Chavda, said, "What we have received is primary details that the accused rifleman constable, S Inaucha Singh, was going through mental stress as he feared that other officials might kill him. That fear led him to open fire from his rifle. Further investigation is being carried out," The Times of India reported.

The assembly elections in the Porbandar district will be conducted on December 1 in phase one, and the results will be announced on December 8 for all phases.

Also Read: 'Tech Leaders From India, For World': This University Is Set To Make History With Technology & Research Driven Education