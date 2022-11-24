'Tech Leaders From India, For World': This University Is Set To Make History With Technology & Research Driven Education

The journey of Plaksha University started in 2015 when a few friends came together and discussed how and why technology education needs to change. In the group, most were business leaders and entrepreneurs keen to transform India'sIndia's technology and engineering education. From ideation to implementation, all turned out to be a reality in 2021 when the university started its first course.

The university envisions creating ethical leaders and problem-solvers who apply their knowledge in technology and science to make a transformational impact worldwide. While promoting research-driven education, the technology university aims to nurture the next generation of fearless leaders who can solve the world's most challenging problems.

Leaders- From India, For The World

The university, with its interdisciplinary approach toward education, offers various courses- BTech- Four Years (Computer Science & AI, Robotics & Cyber-Physical Systems, Biological System Engineering, and Data Science, Economics & Business), Technology Leaders Program- One Year, and PhD Programme (AI/ ML and Automation, Computer Science, Electronics Engineering, and Applied Mathematics, among others).

The university believes that leaders should emerge from India and solve global challenges. With a similar set of beliefs, it started the Young Technology Scholars, a two-week summer programme.

The students will be exposed to real-world engineering and problem-solving. At the end of this programme, the students can leverage technology to solve complex problems worldwide.

'Not Harvard, But Taxila University Of India'

The university's foundation is unique due to its community members and stakeholders. It has been set up by a global community of business leaders and entrepreneurs who envisions transforming India through education. One among the board of founding members is an angel investor, Dr Ritesh Malik, who highlighted a distinct vision for this university.

While Conversing with The Logical Indian, Dr Ritesh mentioned, "We don't aim to create a job; rather, we prefer to develop a flourishing character of our students. What they learn at Plaksha should remain valuable to them even after 50 years from now. Afterward, the world is going to change dramatically."

He added, "Getting admission into universities like Harvard and Stanford needs a lot of time, effort, and money. It's not guaranteed that someone who got admission to such universities will become successful. We don't want to become Harvard or Stanford of India; we aim to recreate the universities of Taxila and Nalanda."

He highlighted that Plaksha University would focus on building a league of thinkers who make products by solving problems for India and the world. Today, real innovation is happening in western countries, but they use innovators from India. We want to change the situation, he added.

Vision To Bring Change: Know How

The university, built on a stretch of 50 acres under the Punjab State Private Universities Policy 2010, also envisions changing the gender narrative in education. While commenting on the same, Dr Ritesh mentioned, "if you see, most engineers are men. We want to change that and question the status quo. We want more women engineers and leaders to come."

He believes that a country led by a woman solves global problems much better than a country ruled by a man. For the same, Plaksha University aims at diversity, where men and women are given equal opportunities to transform the world through their knowledge of technology.

Additionally, the technology university will focus more on a research-driven study model as it believes that the most significant projects in the world (Google) have come from research. At present, there are more than 1000 universities across Indian states and union territories, but only a few of them prioritises a research-backed model of education.

Plaksha University is set to train its students in a holistic way to create a robust ecosystem of leaders in the country. The Logical Indian extends warm wishes and all luck to the team of Plaksha University on their journey of transforming India through science and technology education.

Also Read: Power Of One: Know How One Woman Has Empowered 1 Lakh Women In India Through Selfless Service