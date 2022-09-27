All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Twitter Says 50-60% Of Tweets Requested By The Government To Be Blocked Are Innocuous

Image Credit- Karnataka Judiciary, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Twitter Says 50-60% Of Tweets Requested By The Government To Be Blocked Are 'Innocuous'

Ishita Singh

Writer: Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Remote Intern

She is a versatile content writer, an orator and a graphic designer who prefers multitasking under pressure and complies with the deadline.

See article by Ishita Singh

India,  27 Sep 2022 9:29 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Twitter had challenged the orders on the grounds of infringement on free speech and the authorities' failure to notify the alleged violators before ordering the platform to remove content.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The microblogging site Twitter claimed before the Karnataka High Court on Monday (September 26) that the government had asked it to block accounts rather than just a tweet deemed inappropriate due to its political content.

As a platform, it was impacted by the Centre's request that it remove accounts without notifying the alleged violators, according to Twitter.

High Court Heard A Petition Filed ByTwitter

The High Court heard a petition from Twitter challenging the Central Government's orders to block certain accounts, URLs, and tweets. Many of the tweets requested to be blocked as "innocuous."

Twitter had challenged the orders on the grounds of infringement on free speech and the authorities' failure to notify the alleged violators before ordering the platform to remove content.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) filed a 101-page objection to Twitter's petition on September 1. Twitter's senior advocate, Arvind Datar, argued the company was following the rules outlined in the Information Technology Act. He claimed that the Centre's request to take down accounts without notifying the alleged violators harmed Twitter as a platform.

Statements Made By Twitter During Hearing

According to Datar, the Centre requested wholesale account blocking, which would have a negative impact on its business. He stated that several prominent people have Twitter accounts.

Another point raised by Datar was that instead of blocking the inappropriate tweet, it was advised to stop the account itself due to political content. He cited a farmers' protest in Delhi against previously contentious farm laws and claimed that content broadcast in the news media was requested to be blocked on the microblogging site.

As per NDTV, he contended, "During the farmers' protest I was told to block accounts. TV and print media are reporting. Why ask me to block accounts,"

Datar cited the Supreme Court's decision in the 'Shreya Singhal' case, in which the IT Act Blocking Rules were upheld, and stated that notices must be issued even to intermediaries such as Twitter and heard before blocking orders are issued. As a result, he claimed that all MeitY blocking orders violated the Supreme Court's decision and IT Act Blocking Rules 6 and 8.

The senior advocate cited an example of a specific blocking order in which Twitter was instructed to block 1,178 accounts. The government did not notify them (account holders), and Twitter was not permitted to inform them of the action.

Datar claimed that Section 69A of the IT Act was not followed. He gave the example of a tweet that was removed by the government. He contended that Twitter itself blocks inappropriate tweets, and Twitter has blocked tweets promoting "Khalistan."

Also Read: 'Maa Robot': Goa Daily Wage Worker Creates Device So Specially-Abled Daughter Eats Food On Her Own

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ishita Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Twitter Reports 
Government 
Arvind Datar 
Karnatak High Court 

Must Reads

Helping Stray Animals! This NGO Rescued Over 1,000 Dogs, Envisions To Build A Sustainable Model
How To Make A Nation Disable Friendly? Singapore Has Few Lessons For India & Everyone Else
Twitter Says 50-60% Of Tweets Requested By The Government To Be Blocked Are 'Innocuous'
'These Books Will Serve As Treasure': Odisha CM Releases 5-Volume Encyclopedia Of All Tribes
Similar Posts
These Books Will Serve As Treasure: Odisha CM Releases 5-Volume Encyclopedia Of All Tribes
Trending

'These Books Will Serve As Treasure': Odisha CM Releases 5-Volume Encyclopedia Of All Tribes

The Logical Indian Crew
600 Cold Emails & 80 Odd Phone Calls: 23-Yr-Old Boy On How He Got Job At World Bank After Series Of Rejections
Trending

'600 Cold Emails & 80 Odd Phone Calls': 23-Yr-Old Boy On How He Got Job At World Bank After Series...

Ronit Kumar Singh
This Video Of Polio-Affected Man Fixing Potholes Forced Authorities To Pay Attention To Odishas Road Conditions
Trending

This Video Of Polio-Affected Man Fixing Potholes Forced Authorities To Pay Attention To Odisha's...

The Logical Indian Crew
Rethinking Tourism Sector In India For Sustainable Restart On World Tourism Day
Trending

Rethinking Tourism Sector In India For Sustainable Restart On World Tourism Day

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Boy Allegedly Beaten By Teacher For Wrong Answer Dies, Violent Protests In Auraiya
Trending

Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Boy Allegedly Beaten By Teacher For Wrong Answer Dies, Violent Protests In...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X