All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Maa Robot: Goa Daily Wage Worker Creates Device So Specially-Abled Daughter Eats Food On Her Own

Image Credit- Unsplash, Pixabay (Representational)

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'Maa Robot': Goa Daily Wage Worker Creates Device So Specially-Abled Daughter Eats Food On Her Own

Ishita Singh

Writer: Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Remote Intern

She is a versatile content writer, an orator and a graphic designer who prefers multitasking under pressure and complies with the deadline.

See article by Ishita Singh

Goa,  26 Sep 2022 11:45 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-09-26T17:18:27+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Bipin Kadam's creation, which he called "Maa Robot," was praised by the Goa State Innovation Council. He is now receiving funding to continue developing it and determine whether it is suitable for commercial usage.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

To alleviate his anguish over his sick wife's inability to feed their disabled daughter, a daily wage labourer in Goa with no technological abilities has built a robot to allow the child to consume meals on her own.

Bipin Kadam's creation, which he called "Maa Robot," was praised by the Goa State Innovation Council. He is now receiving funding to continue developing it and determine whether it is suitable for commercial usage.

How Does The Robot Work?

The food is contained in a dish that is part of the robot. When the girl orally requests particular food, such as vegetables, a dal-rice mixture, or other things, it feeds her even though she is unable to move or elevate her hands.

In his 40s, Kadam, a resident of Bethora hamlet in the Ponda taluka in south Goa, performs odd labour for a daily wage. He claims that because his daughter, 14, has specific needs, she cannot eat by herself and is dependent on her mother to provide all of her food.

He said, "About two years back, my wife was bedridden. She used to feel sad and cry as she was not able to feed our daughter. I had to come from work to feed our daughter".

Creating A Robot Without Any Prior Knowledge

According to NDTV, Kadam's wife asked that he take action to ensure their daughter could eat independently and on time. A year ago, this led him to start hunting for a robot that could feed her.

He claimed that no one had ever seen a robot like it. He thus decided to create it himself. He searched online for material to understand the fundamentals of the software.

Kadam said, "I would work for 12 hours without a break and then spend the rest of my time researching and learning how to make a robot. I researched continuously for four months and then designed this robot. I get energized when I come back from work and see my daughter smiling at me".

He searched online for material to understand the fundamentals of the software. He claimed that Narendra Modi, the prime minister, has been advocating for an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Similarly, he aimed to raise an independent, atmanirbhar (self-reliant) youngster.

Also Read: Future Is Here! Kerala's Pullampara Is India's First Fully Digitally Literate Panchayat

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ishita Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Maa Robot 
Daily Wage Worker 
Bipin Kadam 

Must Reads

'Maa Robot': Goa Daily Wage Worker Creates Device So Specially-Abled Daughter Eats Food On Her Own
Andhra Pradesh Government Asks Telangana's Consent For Exchange Of Employees On Permanent Basis
Healthcare At Rs 1: Here's How This Healthcare Facility In Telangana Made Right To Health A Reality For Many
School Dropout Rate In Several States At Secondary Level Higher Than National Average, Reveals Study
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X