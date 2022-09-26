'Maa Robot': Goa Daily Wage Worker Creates Device So Specially-Abled Daughter Eats Food On Her Own

To alleviate his anguish over his sick wife's inability to feed their disabled daughter, a daily wage labourer in Goa with no technological abilities has built a robot to allow the child to consume meals on her own.

Bipin Kadam's creation, which he called "Maa Robot," was praised by the Goa State Innovation Council. He is now receiving funding to continue developing it and determine whether it is suitable for commercial usage.

How Does The Robot Work?

The food is contained in a dish that is part of the robot. When the girl orally requests particular food, such as vegetables, a dal-rice mixture, or other things, it feeds her even though she is unable to move or elevate her hands.

In his 40s, Kadam, a resident of Bethora hamlet in the Ponda taluka in south Goa, performs odd labour for a daily wage. He claims that because his daughter, 14, has specific needs, she cannot eat by herself and is dependent on her mother to provide all of her food.

He said, "About two years back, my wife was bedridden. She used to feel sad and cry as she was not able to feed our daughter. I had to come from work to feed our daughter".

Creating A Robot Without Any Prior Knowledge

According to NDTV, Kadam's wife asked that he take action to ensure their daughter could eat independently and on time. A year ago, this led him to start hunting for a robot that could feed her.

He claimed that no one had ever seen a robot like it. He thus decided to create it himself. He searched online for material to understand the fundamentals of the software.

Kadam said, "I would work for 12 hours without a break and then spend the rest of my time researching and learning how to make a robot. I researched continuously for four months and then designed this robot. I get energized when I come back from work and see my daughter smiling at me".

He searched online for material to understand the fundamentals of the software. He claimed that Narendra Modi, the prime minister, has been advocating for an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Similarly, he aimed to raise an independent, atmanirbhar (self-reliant) youngster.

Also Read: Future Is Here! Kerala's Pullampara Is India's First Fully Digitally Literate Panchayat