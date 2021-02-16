Twitter Restores Haryana Minister Anil Vij's Controversial Tweet On Disha Ravi's Arrest

Twitter restored Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's controversial tweet on Bengaluru climate activist Disha Ravi's arrest as it was 'not subject to removal' under the social media's rules for online hate speech.

Disha Ravi, who was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday, has been accused of sedition and conspiracy, for editing a 'toolkit' about the ongoing farmers' protest which was later shared by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

"Those with seeds of anti-nationalism...should be destroyed from roots, be it Disha Ravi or anyone else," Vij had tweeted in Hindi on Monday, February 15.



देश विरोध का बीज जिसके भी दिमाग में हो उसका समूल नाश कर देना चाहिए फिर चाहे वह #दिशा_रवि हो यां कोई और । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) February 15, 2021

The social network giant removed the tweet after receiving a complaint from a user in Germany.



"Twitter is required by German law to provide notice to users who are reported by people from Germany via the Network Enforcement Act", the company said. Later he received another mail from Twitter stating that his tweet was not subject to removal under the rules and hence, no action will be taken.

Vij later shared screenshots of both the mail on Twitter.



Vij's tweet had created an uproar among netizens. However, Vij claimed that he did not call for the destruction, but to purify the 'anti-national mindset' some people had.

"I didn't call for the destruction of those people. I called for the destruction of the thought process, which is against the nation. We want to purify thoughts. I talked about the destruction of seeds sown to harbour such a thought process," NDTV quoted Anil Vij as saying.

"These people are educated in English schools. They don't understand Hindi. All who are anti-national should be found. I am not against dissent, it's a part of democracy," Vij added.

