"Due Process Followed In Disha Ravi's Arrest": Delhi Police Commissioner Denies Allegations Of Lapses

The Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Tuesday, February 9 asserted that the department followed the due process in the arrest of activist Disha Ravi, for her alleged involvement in the toolkit case.

Shrivastava said that it was wrong to say that there were lapses in the process and she was arrested in accordance with the law.

"As far as Disha's arrest is concerned, it was done as per the procedures. Law doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old and a 50-year-old. It's false when people say that there were lapses in the arrest," Scroll.in quoted Shrivastava as saying.

The commissioner's statement came after a series of accusations were raised against the police for not following the due procedure for Ravi's arrest.

Earlier this week, a group of citizens from Bengaluru submitted a memorandum to the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police. The group said that the arrest was arbitrary and breached the Constitutional provisions and Criminal Law procedures during the arrest, The News Minute reported.





The memorandum has 70 signatories, including advocate and activist Vinay Sreenivasa, Environmentalist Leo Saldanha, lawyer Poorna R, activist Madhu Bhushan and journalist Aruna Chandrashekhar.



Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru last Saturday and was produced before the Patiala House Court on Sunday. The court then sent her to five-day police custody.

Her arrest has created an uproar among citizens with climate activists, students, netizens and opposition parties, demanding her immediate release.

The Bengaluru police have said that they were informed about Ravi's arrest only after all procedures of the arrest were completed. Three senior police told Hindustan Times that the Delhi police informed the local police through officials of Karnataka cyber-crime cell.

Also Read: Uttarakhand CM Orders Probe Into Wasim Jaffer's Resignation As Head Coach Of State Cricket Team