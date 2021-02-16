Uttarakhand CM Orders Probe Into Wasim Jaffer's Resignation As Head Coach Of State Cricket Team

Following the row over Wasim Jaffer's resignation as coach of Uttarakhand senior men's cricket team over 'communal bias' in the state cricket association, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday, February 15, ordered an inquiry to investigate the matter.

Rawat met the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) officials at his official residence in Dehradun on Sunday evening, who briefed him about the matter. Chief Minister's media coordinator Darshan Singh Rawat confirmed the development. Once the inquiry is complete, the authorities will take further action accordingly, he added.

The development comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, said that "hate has been normalised" so much that even sports have been ruined by it.

In the last few years, hate has been normalised so much that even our beloved sport cricket has been marred by it.



India belongs to all of us.

Do not let them dismantle our unity. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 13, 2021

The Uttarakhand Congress accused the BJP-led state government of communalising the sport. Congress state vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana said that if CAU had raised concerns over Jaffer's merits or demerits, it would have been justified, but the communal charges were unacceptable.

"Under the BJP rule even a sport is being communalised which is not healthy for Uttarakhand's cricket," Hindustan Times quoted Dhasmana as saying.

Jaffer on Tuesday, February 9, had resigned from the post of Uttarakhand's Men's Senior Team's Head Coach accusing the CAU officials of selecting 'undeserving players'. He alleged that the senior selection committee selected non-deserving players and did not notify him about the selection process.

Jaffer said that if the association's secretary did not want to include him in taking decisions on the team's welfare and performance, there was no point in continuing.



The day after he quit, CAU secretary Mahim Verma accused the former test opener of 'favouring certain players'. Verma said that he was informed by the team about Jaffer 'communalising' the dressing room atmosphere and favouring Muslim players. The association levelled allegations against Jaffer claiming that he tried to force selections in the state team for the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy based on religion.

