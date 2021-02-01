Trending

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   1 Feb 2021 10:36 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-02-01T16:06:52+05:30
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Twitter Helps Govt Of India Block Accounts Tweeting On Farmers Protests, Withholds KSM, Caravan Accounts

Many Twitter accounts, including those belonging to Kisan Ekta Morcha and The Caravan India, have been blocked after the Indian government sent a notice to Twitter, reported India Today.

The microblogging site Twitter has reportedly blocked the accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha, The Caravan India, Manik Goyal, Tractor2twitr and jatt_junction, all in India.

Media reports said that Twitter had received a legal notice to block a number of Twitter accounts belonging to farmers' organisations, activists and media groups that were tweeting on farmers protests against the new controversial farm bills, reported India Today.

The number of Twitter accounts withheld include:

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have registered an FIR against 'The Caravan' magazine for allegedly misleading and providing false information that a farmer died in police firing at the ITO intersection as the farmers-police clashed during the tractor rally on Republic Day, reported The Times of India.

On January 26, The Caravan had put out a tweet citing an eyewitness, saying the farmer was shot dead by the police.

A case has been registered at the IP Estate police station. The FIR also names certain other persons who too tried to mislead the public.

