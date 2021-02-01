Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces ₹75,100 Crore For Welfare Of Farmers

The Union Budget 2021 is expected to provide some aid to farmers, as the government has announced a slew of measures for their welfare amid the ongoing farmers' protests in Delhi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget on Monday said the "government is committed to the welfare of farmers," amid protests from the opposition leaders. Sitharaman said that ₹75,100 crore has been allocated for the farmers of the country.

The government also proposed an increase in agriculture credit target to ₹16.5 lakh crore. The procurement of produce by the government under the minimum support price (MSP) will continue at a steady pace.

Under this, over 43.36 lakh wheat-producers are going to be benefitted under the MSP against 35.57 lakh previously. Besides, the total amount paid to paddy producers has seen an increase to ₹1.72 lakh crore in 2020-21.

The minister also gave some updates on welfare schemes.

The government will increase provision to a rural infra development fund to ₹40,000 crore from ₹30,000 crore. Also, five major fishing harbours will be developed as hubs for economic activity.

The government has doubled the corpus of micro-irrigation to ₹10,000 crore. The Agriculture Infra Fund will be made available to APMCs as well.

The minister said that the amount paid to farmers for wheat in FY21 was ₹75,060 crore against ₹62,802 crore in FY20. Similarly, the amount paid to farmers for paddy in FY21 seen at ₹1.72 crore vs ₹1.41 lakh crore in FY20. The amount paid to farmers for pulses in FY21 seen at ₹10,530 crore vs ₹8,285 crore in FY20.

The Union Budget 2021 may strengthen the vision of nation first, double the farmers' income, provide strong infrastructure, women's empowerment, healthy India, good governance, education for all and inclusive development, said the minister.

