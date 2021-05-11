Twitter Donates $15 Million For COVID-19 Relief To India

Several helping hands from India and abroad have come forward for help as the nation continues to deal with the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help India fight against the pandemic, Twitter has announced to donate $15 million (approximately ₹110 crores) Twitter CEO Jack Patrick Dorsey on Monday confirmed through his official Twitter handle that the amount has been donated to three non-governmental organisations, including Care, Aid India, and Sewa International USA.

$15 million split between @CARE , @AIDINDIA , and @sewausa to help address the COVID-19 crisis in India. All tracked here: https://t.co/Db2YJiwcqc 🇮🇳

While CARE has been given $10 million (approximately ₹73 crores), Aid India and Sewa International USA have received $2.5 million (approximately ₹18 crores) each, reported NDTV.

In a statement, the San Francisco- based company said that the grant would help procurement of medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure), CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure), and ventilators as part of Sewa International's Help India Defeat COVID-19' campaign.

After the announcement by Jack Dorsey, Sewa International's Vice president for Marketing and Fund Development, Sandeep Khadkekar thanked him for his generous donation.

"In these past two weeks, we have seen how overwhelmed India's healthcare system is, and we want to do as much as we can to come to the aid of people who are deeply affected. Twitter's generosity will go a long way in helping us do the work we want to do and that we need to do," said Sandeep Khandekar.

Association for India's Development (AID) is a US Based charity organisation promoting sustainable, equitable, and just development. It partners with grassroots organisations in India on interconnected areas of education, health, agriculture, livelihoods, the environment, and human rights.

The second wave of the coronavirus has adversely affected several states, and the public is reeling under the shortage of health workers, vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds.

India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday. As per the official data released by the health ministry, the total tally stood at 2,26,62,575.

The death toll increased to 2,46,116, with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data reflected.