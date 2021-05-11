Trending

Twitter Donates $15 Million For COVID-19 Relief To India

Twitter CEO Jack Patrick Dorsey on Monday confirmed through his official Twitter handle that the amount has been donated to three non-governmental organisations – Care, Aid India, and Sewa International USA.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   11 May 2021
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh
Image Credits: Wikimedia, LiveMint

Several helping hands from India and abroad have come forward for help as the nation continues to deal with the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help India fight against the pandemic, Twitter has announced to donate $15 million (approximately ₹110 crores) Twitter CEO Jack Patrick Dorsey on Monday confirmed through his official Twitter handle that the amount has been donated to three non-governmental organisations, including Care, Aid India, and Sewa International USA.

While CARE has been given $10 million (approximately ₹73 crores), Aid India and Sewa International USA have received $2.5 million (approximately ₹18 crores) each, reported NDTV.

In a statement, the San Francisco- based company said that the grant would help procurement of medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure), CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure), and ventilators as part of Sewa International's Help India Defeat COVID-19' campaign.

After the announcement by Jack Dorsey, Sewa International's Vice president for Marketing and Fund Development, Sandeep Khadkekar thanked him for his generous donation.

"In these past two weeks, we have seen how overwhelmed India's healthcare system is, and we want to do as much as we can to come to the aid of people who are deeply affected. Twitter's generosity will go a long way in helping us do the work we want to do and that we need to do," said Sandeep Khandekar.

Association for India's Development (AID) is a US Based charity organisation promoting sustainable, equitable, and just development. It partners with grassroots organisations in India on interconnected areas of education, health, agriculture, livelihoods, the environment, and human rights.

The second wave of the coronavirus has adversely affected several states, and the public is reeling under the shortage of health workers, vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds.

India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday. As per the official data released by the health ministry, the total tally stood at 2,26,62,575.

The death toll increased to 2,46,116, with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data reflected.

Contributors

Writer Editor Creatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

