COVID Horror In Bihar As Dead Bodies Spotted Floating In Ganga River

Over dozens of decomposed bodies were seen floating in the Ganga river in Buxar district of Bihar.

The bodies were later stacked up along the riverbanks in Chausa, a village situated on Bihar's border. This village in Buxar district is about 11 kilometres away from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the local administration, the bodies floated down from Uttar Pradesh. They are believed to be those of Covid patients whose families were unable to find a suitable location to cremate or bury them.

Standing at the scene of the horror, Mahadeva Ghat in Chausa, Chausa district official Ashok Kumar said, "Some 40-45 bodies were seen floating."

He said that the bodies appeared to have been dumped into the water.

"They are bloated and have been in the water for at least five to seven days. We are disposing of the bodies. We need to investigate where they are from, which town in UP - Bahraich or Varanasi or Allahabad," another official, KK Upadhyay told to NDTV.

"The bodies are not from here as we don't have a tradition of disposing of bodies in the river," he added. Similar cases have emerged in Uttar Pradesh. Several videos released on Sunday showed bodies floating in the Yamuna river near Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, which were also suspected to be Covid-19 patients.

Some residents believed that the bodies were being thrown into rivers because they were afraid of being cremated. These statistics show the dire state of healthcare in rural India.

According to the Bihar Health Ministry Buxar alone has 1172 active cases while 26 people have succumbed to the infection.

As of May 10, Bihar had 1,05,103 active cases and 3,357 people have succumbed.

