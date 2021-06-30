Twitter Faces More Heat, Booked Over Content On Child Pornography

Microblogging site Twitter on Friday mounted in trouble yet again after Delhi Police registered an FIR against it for allegedly allowing access to child pornography. The complaint was lodged by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), The Times of India reported.

Delhi Police's Cyber Cell registered the case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act.



"Delhi Police Cyber Cell has registered a case under POCSO Act & IT Act against Twitter on the basis of a complaint from NCPCR citing the availability of links/material pertaining to child exploitation. The complaint is against Twitter Inc and Twitter Communication India Pvt Ltd," reported news agency ANI.



According to The Times of India, the commission had on May 29 written a letter to the Delhi Police to book Twitter for continuously posting pornographic material involving children. Recently, NCPCR had asked the deputy commissioner of police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy to explain why they failed to take action against the microblogging site as per its letter.

Twitter Controversies

The row comes when the US giant is involved in an argument with the Indian government over the new IT rules.



Moreover, Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has been booked for showing the wrong map of India on its website. Earlier this month, the case was filed against Twitter in connection with an allegedly misleading video of an elderly Muslim man being assaulted in the Loni area of Ghaziabad district.



Also, the messaging platform had come under attack after it blocked accounts of IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shashi Tharoor briefly over copyright violations.

