Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari Booked Over Distorted Map Of India

The Uttar Pradesh police have booked Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari for showing the wrong map of India on its website, news agency ANI reported.



The case has been registered under Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 74 of IT (Amendment) Act, 2008 on the complaint of a Bajrang Dal leader in Bulandshahr.

The uproar started on Monday after the career section of the microblogging site under the header 'Tweep Life' earlier showed Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, as a separate country.

Twitter Faces Backlash

Even though the controversial map was pulled down late Monday night, it came under public scrutiny last week with netizens seeking strict action and asked Twitter India for accountability. Officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology also said they are planning to issue notice to the company seeking an explanation, Deccan Herald reported.

This is not the first time the microblogging site posted a fallacious map of India. In October 2020, Twitter had shown Leh's Hall of Fame museum and airport as a part of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The row comes when the US giant is involved in a brawl with the Indian government over the new IT rules. Moreover, Maheshwari had been summoned in the recent past in connection with an allegedly misleading video of an elderly Muslim man being assaulted in the Loni area of Ghaziabad district.

