Meet Tulsi Gowda, The 'Encyclopedia Of Forest' Who Collected Her Padma Shri Barefooted

Tulasi Gowda, a 72-year-old environmentalist from Karnataka, was conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award on November 8 for her contribution towards the protection of the environment. Dressed in traditional attire and barefooted, Gowda collected India's fourth-highest civilian award from President Ram Nath Kovind during a ceremony in the national capital.





President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Smt Tulsi Gowda for Social Work. She is an environmentalist from Karnataka who has planted more than 30,000 saplings and has been involved in environmental conservation activities for the past six decades. pic.twitter.com/uWZWPld6MV — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2021





The Story Of Tulsi Gowda

Hailing from the Halakki indigenous tribe in Karnataka, Gowda comes from a poor family. The 72-year-old never received any form of formal education, but still, she is widely known as the 'Encyclopedia of the Forest'. This is because of her enormous knowledge of diverse species of herbs and plants.

Since she was 12, Gowda has nurtured and planted thousands of trees and later joined hands with the forest department as a temporary volunteer. It was there she was recognised for her dedication to the preservation of nature. Later on, she was offered a permanent job in the department.

Reacting to Gowda getting recognised for her contribution, Andhra BJP state general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy took to Twitter and said, "Smt Tulsi Gowda is awarded Padma Shri for Social Work. She is an environmentalist from Karnataka who has planted more than 30,000 saplings and has been involved in environmental conservation activities for the past six decades."

Smt Tulsi Gowda is awarded Padma Shri for Social Work.



She is an environmentalist from Karnataka who has planted more than 30,000 saplings and has been involved in environmental conservation activities for the past six decades. pic.twitter.com/pgwXMYx8ZD — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) November 8, 2021

Even at the old age of 72,Gowda continues to nurture plants and share her oceanic knowledge about them with the younger generation to help spread the importance of environmental conservation.



The Padma Awards 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind on November 8 conferred the 2021 Padma Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. This year's list of Padma Awards includes 102 Padma Shri Awards, 10 Padma Bhushan, seven Padma Vibhushan and out of which 29 awardees are women and one awardee is a transgender person.

Also Read: Expert Reveals How Air Pollution Causes Irreversible, Irreparable Damage To Children's Health