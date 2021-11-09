All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meet Tulsi Gowda, The Encyclopedia Of Forest Who Collected Her Padma Shri Barefooted

Photo Credit: Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Tulsi Gowda, The 'Encyclopedia Of Forest' Who Collected Her Padma Shri Barefooted

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  9 Nov 2021 9:14 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Even though the 72-year-old never received any formal education, she has an enormous knowledge of diverse species of herbs and plants.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Tulasi Gowda, a 72-year-old environmentalist from Karnataka, was conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award on November 8 for her contribution towards the protection of the environment. Dressed in traditional attire and barefooted, Gowda collected India's fourth-highest civilian award from President Ram Nath Kovind during a ceremony in the national capital.



The Story Of Tulsi Gowda

Hailing from the Halakki indigenous tribe in Karnataka, Gowda comes from a poor family. The 72-year-old never received any form of formal education, but still, she is widely known as the 'Encyclopedia of the Forest'. This is because of her enormous knowledge of diverse species of herbs and plants.

Since she was 12, Gowda has nurtured and planted thousands of trees and later joined hands with the forest department as a temporary volunteer. It was there she was recognised for her dedication to the preservation of nature. Later on, she was offered a permanent job in the department.

Reacting to Gowda getting recognised for her contribution, Andhra BJP state general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy took to Twitter and said, "Smt Tulsi Gowda is awarded Padma Shri for Social Work. She is an environmentalist from Karnataka who has planted more than 30,000 saplings and has been involved in environmental conservation activities for the past six decades."

Even at the old age of 72,Gowda continues to nurture plants and share her oceanic knowledge about them with the younger generation to help spread the importance of environmental conservation.

The Padma Awards 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind on November 8 conferred the 2021 Padma Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. This year's list of Padma Awards includes 102 Padma Shri Awards, 10 Padma Bhushan, seven Padma Vibhushan and out of which 29 awardees are women and one awardee is a transgender person.

Also Read: Expert Reveals How Air Pollution Causes Irreversible, Irreparable Damage To Children's Health

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Padma Shri 
Ramnath Kovind 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X