Expert Reveals How Air Pollution Causes Irreversible, Irreparable Damage To Children's Health

With the air quality level in Delhi-NCR deteriorating to 'hazardous' levels after Diwali, which is currently in the 'severe category', Dr Arvind Kumar, the Chairman of Institute of Chest Surgery at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, revealed how air pollution triggers numerous serious health problems in children and causes irreversible and irreparable damage.

There is currently a thick layer of smog in the air and it will continue to be present till January next year, he also added.

"More than 50 per cent of adolescents in Delhi have a higher incidence of chest symptoms, 29 per cent have asthma, 40 per cent are obese (200 per cent higher incidence of asthma). Children are suffering," ANI quoted Dr Kumar as saying while he was citing the "Lung Care Foundation" study.

"We have found that the children are coming with chest problems. They complain of having breathing problems. In short, air pollution is adversely affecting them," he further added.

Children Suffering From Brain, Lungs, Heart Related Issues Due To Pollution

Dr Arvind Kumar then went on to reveal how children are also suffering from different problems in the lungs, brain, heart, and other organs due to pollution. Pollution has killed more people than COVID but it has not been given the kind of attention it deserves, Kumar added.

Stubble Burning

Kumar also pointed at some drastic steps taken to control pollution. "Stubble burning is one of the major areas that should be prioritised," he stated.

The current air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the "severe" category with an AQI at 436, announced the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) on November 7.

Furthermore, the pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR) has also been worrisome. While Noida reported AQI in the 'hazardous' category at 575, the air quality in Gurugram was at 478.

