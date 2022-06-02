Turkey Declines Permission For Indian Wheat Consignment Over Phytosanitary Concerns

All section
As per the update shared by the S&P Global Commodity Insights report, the MV Ince Akdeniz carrying 56,877 tonnes of durum wheat is now headed back to Kandla port in Gujarat from Turkey.

Turkish authorities have declined permission for an Indian wheat consignment over phytosanitary concerns, prodding a ship to initiate its return journey on Sunday, May 29; traders were cited as saying by Global Commodity Insights on Tuesday, May 31.

As per the update shared by the S&P Global Commodity Insights report, which quoted shipping data from tracker Kpler, the MV Ince Akdeniz carrying 56,877 tonnes of durum wheat is now headed back to Kandla port in Gujarat from Turkey.

The S&P Global Commodity Insights cited traders based in Istanbul as saying, "The wheat consignment was detected with Indian Rubella disease and was rejected by the Turkish ministry of agriculture and forestry," reported Hindustan Times.

This development has stirred apprehension among Indian traders as at least 1.5 million tonnes of wheat are due to be exported. The trader added that the vessel would return to Kandla port by mid-June.

Ban On Private Wheat Exports

These shipments were finalised before the commerce ministry imposed a ban on private wheat exports, as an intense heat wave hit output and domestic prices hit a record high.

The unanticipated ban on wheat exports trapped approximately 1.8 million tonnes of the grain at ports, potentially compelling traders to bear heavy losses.

At least 4,000 trucks loaded with food grains were deserted outside Deendayal Port at Kandla for want of permission from authorities to load them into vessels, port and industry officials said, reported Business Standard.

The central government has stated that apart from fulfilling the food grain requirements of neighbouring and vulnerable countries, the decision will enable controlling the retail prices of wheat and flour, which have increased by an average of 14 to 20 per cent in the last year.

Also Read: With An Average Of 5 Minutes 42 Seconds, Noida Police Tops In UP For Quick Response Time

