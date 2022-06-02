All section
With An Average Of 5 Minutes 42 Seconds, Noida Police Tops In UP For Quick Response Time

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh,  2 Jun 2022 10:39 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

For May, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police's snappiest response time to an emergency call in the urban area has been 4 minutes and 39 seconds, while in rural it has been 6 minutes and 20 seconds.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has acquired the first position among the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh with regard to response time to calls received on the emergency 112 number for May, officials stated on June 1.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have remained in the first position for their quick response since July 2021 and have managed to sustain it for 11 months in a row, as per the officials.

Response Time

According to the official statement, for May, the district police's snappiest response time to an emergency call in the urban area has been 4 minutes and 39 seconds, while in rural it has been 6 minutes and 20 seconds.

The average response time for the district police to respond to emergencies during the 5th month was recorded at 5 minutes and 42 seconds, the statement added.

Other Accolades For Quick Response

A Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said, "Under the direction of Police Commissioner Alok Singh and under the supervision of DCP Traffic Ganesh Saha, continuous efforts are being made by PRV (police response vehicles) vehicles to provide quick help in a short time to distressed callers," quoted NDTV.

During the month, the district police were felicitated on seven different occasions, with its personnel winning the "112 Police Response Vehicle (PRV) of Day" honour for quick response and gallantry services.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate, also known as Noida Police Commissionerate or Noida Police, came into operation in January 2020 after Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of UP, passed the decision to make two police commissioners in the state. Out of these two, one is functional in Lucknow, the UP capital and the largest city of the state and the second is in Gautam Buddha Nagar District in Noida.

The current and the first police commissioner of Noida is 1995 batch senior IPS officer Alok Singh appointed by the Home Department of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Dignity Denied In Death: Jodhpur Police Takes Dead Body To Hospital In Garbage Truck

Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
