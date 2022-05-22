All section
Caste discrimination
Triple Suicide: Family Dies By Turning Their Delhi Apartment Into Gas Chamber, Horrifying Notes Found

Image Credit- India Today, NDTV

The Logical Indian Crew

Triple Suicide: Family Dies By Turning Their Delhi Apartment Into Gas Chamber, Horrifying Notes Found

Delhi,  22 May 2022 12:04 PM GMT

Along with her two daughters, a woman planned the suicide by ordering everything online and converting their home into a hazardous gas chamber. Police discovered suicide notes inside the house, which detailed the suicide plan.

A family consisting of a 50-year-old woman and her two daughters died by suicide in Vasant Vihar, Delhi Police said on May 22. They suffocated to death after filling their house with poisonous gas; their bodies were found on May 20, Saturday.

Police discovered suicide notes inside the house, which detailed the suicide plan and had instructions for anyone who found them.

Pre-Planned Triple Suicide

Police received information on Saturday night that flat number 207 in the Vasant Apartment complex was locked from inside, but no one was responding. The flat belonged to Manju Srivastava and her daughters- Anku and Anshika.

After entering the house, police found all three bodies inside a bedroom, with all the windows, doors, and ventilating points blocked with foil-like material, assumably to stop smoke from escaping the house. An investigation has led them to believe that all these things were ordered online.

They also found the cooking gas knob switched on alongside a coal fire in an angithi. Police suspect that the coal fire and blockage of ventilation produced carbon monoxide inside the room in the house, leading to the family's death, as reported by NDTV.

Horrifying Note's Ominous Warning

The suicide note had instructions in case a person came inside their house, ordering them not to light any matches as the room was highly flammable due to the gas.

The note read, "Too much deadly gas... carbon monoxide inside. It's flammable. Please ventilate the room by opening the window and opening the fan. Do not light a match, candle, or anything!! Be careful while removing the curtain because the room is full of hazardous gas. Do not inhale."

Their domestic help and neighbours informed the police that the family had been going through sadness since last year as the woman's husband had died of Covid-19. The mother had been sick and confined to the bed.

The President of the apartment complex told ANI that the family had made the flat into a 'smoke chamber'. The investigation is ongoing as the police are still trying to unearth more details.

Also Read: Assam: Mob Torches Police Station After 'Custodial Death' Of Fisherman, Cops Arrest For 3 For Arson

