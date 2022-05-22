All section
Assam: Mob Torches Police Station After 'Custodial Death' Of Fisherman, Cops Arrest For 3 For Arson

Assam,  22 May 2022 6:41 AM GMT

The Police detained a local fish trader and demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 and a duck from him for his release. When his family went with the money, they were told that he was sick and was admitted to a hospital.

The mob set a police station on fire in Assam's Nagaon district after the alleged death of a fisherman while in custody. The top official in the Police said that the fisherman was a resident; however, it was not clear why he was detained.

The officials also said that three people involved in the arson had been arrested, while the Police are looking for others involved. The Police detained the fish trader who would catch a bus for Sivsagar on Friday.The angry mob set the Batadrava Police station ablaze, and a few two-wheelers parked outside.

Police Demanded Bribe Of Rs 10,000

The Police had allegedly demanded ₹10,000 and a duck from the fish seller. However, later the mob said that the Police killed the local, The Economic Times reported. The family of the victim has alleged that he was unable to meet the demand for money and was assaulted in prison.

Moreover, when the family members went to meet him at the Police station, the officials said that he was unwell and had been admitted to a hospital. When the family reached the hospital, they found that he was already dead. The angry mob went to the police station with the dead body and set the former on fire.

Moreover, the angry villagers also assaulted the police officers on duty. The Superintendent of Police, Leena Doley, who reached the station after the incident, said that the video footage was being checked to find out those involved. Until now the video footage available with the Police until now showed a woman sprinkling some flammable liquid on the station building before lighting the fire.

Also Read: 'Is Your Name Mohammed?': Mentally-Ill Elderly Man Thrashed, Assaulted In MP; Found Dead Later

