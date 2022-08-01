All section
Caste discrimination
Thank You For Your Service Axel: Tributes Paid To Army Dog Killed In Anti-Terror Operation In J&K

Image Credit- Twitter/ ChinarcorpsIA, NorthernComd_IA

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Thank You For Your Service Axel': Tributes Paid To Army Dog Killed In Anti-Terror Operation In J&K

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  1 Aug 2022 10:42 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Two-year-old 'Axel' played a crucial role in the operation. After an Army soldier and a policeman sustained injuries during the encounter, the German shepherd, attached with a body camera, was pressed into action.

The Indian Army on Sunday (July 31) paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel'. The Army dog attained martyrdom and made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The canine with the Army's 26 Dog Unit pinpointed the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protected a mosque in the vicinity.

The terrorist was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long firefight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday (July 30).

Axel's Crucial Role In The Operation

The terrorist was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt and was affiliated with the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to officials, two-year-old 'Axel' played a crucial role in the operation. After an Army soldier and a policeman sustained injuries during the encounter, the German shepherd, attached with a body camera, was pressed into action.

An official said, "The presence of a mosque within 10 metres of the target house further necessitated operation calibration, and no high calibre weapons were used to neutralise the terrorist," quoted NDTV.

'Axel' managed to pinpoint the location of the holed-up terrorist but, in the process of doing so, fell prey to the enemy bullets. Because of 'Axel', the security forces could strike down the terrorist without violating the sanctity of the mosque and any damage to it.

Army Paid Homage

In a solemn military ceremony in Pattan, the Indian Army's Major General S S Slaria, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Kilo Force, paid homage to Axel on Sunday.

As per the officials, it was an emotional moment for the canine soldier's handler, who has been its trainer, guardian, and caretaker for the last two years. The canine was buried on the premises of the 26 Army Dog Unit in the presence of unit personnel and officials.

Also Read: Sad State Of Bihar Education System: Undergraduate Student Scores 151 Out Of 100 In Political Science Exam

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Army Dog 
Axel 
Indian Army 
Anti-Terror Operation 
J&K 

