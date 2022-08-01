Sad State Of Bihar Education System: Undergraduate Student Scores 151 Out Of 100 In Political Science Exam

In a bizarre incident showcasing the despaired plight of Bihar education system, an undergraduate student of the government-run Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in the Darbhanga district scored 151 out of 100 in one of the papers.

The student of Bachelor of Arts (Honours) has secured the marks in Political Science paper-4 in the part-2 examination of the university.

He said, "I was really surprised to see the results. Although it was a provisional mark sheet, authorities should have checked it before releasing the result," quoted NDTV.

University Admits Typing Error

Not just one, other LNMU students witnessed a similar mark discrepancy on the mark sheet. A student of Bachelor of Commerce has secured zero in Accounting and Finance paper-2 in the part-2 examination of the varsity. However, he has been promoted to the next grade.

He said, "The university admitted that it was a typing error, and they issued me a revised mark sheet".

Mushtaq Ahmed, the institute's registrar, has admitted to typing errors in the mark sheets. He said, "After correcting the typographical errors, the two students were issued fresh mark sheets. Those were simply typographical errors, nothing else".

Sad State Of Bihar Education System

In another incident from the state, a video of government school students went viral on social media. The video shows the students performing menial jobs such as chopping wood, cutting stones and digging the ground in flagrant violation of the anti-child labour law.

Richie Pandey, District Magistrate (DM), Jehanabad, admitted that he was in the know of the matter, and disciplinary action has been ordered against the management of the school concerned.



He said, "We took note of the video and on Friday visited the school, situated in Islampur panchayat under Kako block of the district. The state of affairs left much to be desired," quoted NDTV.

The DM said that upkeep at the school was abysmal as the blackboards were broken, and mid-day meals being prepared were not up to the mark. He added that the attendance was meagre and that technical expert were also asked to examine the video for further action.

