Tribal Minor Gang-Raped, Sister Molested In West Bengal's Malda; One Arrested

West Bengal reported a horrific incident on Tuesday, June 8, where a young tribal girl in Malda district was allegedly abducted and gang-raped while her sister was held hostage and molested by five men, Times of India reported.

The Malda police have arrested one of the five accused, identified as Shailen Soren, a resident of Gopalnagar village.

The crime took place at around 11 pm when the siblings with their mother were returning from a wedding in their village. They were followed by few men on their way back home.

Two of them held the survivor, dragged her, while the others held the younger sister hostage. The elder, however, managed to escape the captors, rushed to the village, and informed the residents. Describing her ordeal, the girl informed that the culprits took turns to sexually assault her. Following this, the locals searched the nearby field and found the younger one lying unconscious behind a bush.

Both were rushed to the local hospital for treatment. According to the report, the 19-year-old underwent medical examinations, and the latter would be counselled. The medical reports are awaited and the police are yet to confirm the sexual assault angle.

The villagers caught hold of the accused Soren, while others managed to escape. A complaint was filed at the station, and he was handed over to the police. The elder one identified two of the five perpetrators.



After the daughters were taken to the hospital, the mother (45) complained of sudden chest pain, and the locals brought her to the hospital, from where she was referred to Malda Medical College. Unfortunately, she died on her way. Doctors confirmed cardiac arrest as the cause of her death.

District Superintendent Alok Rajoria confirmed Soren's arrest. The department has identified all five culprits and is on the lookout for absconding. A case has been registered under Section 376 D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

