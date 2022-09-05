Rising Skills In India: Top In-Demand Skills In Popular Jobs And Industries; All You Need To Know

The current work mode across sectors is transforming as many organisations are shifting towards the hybrid work model. Embracing a hybrid way of work has also brought changes in the skills required to achieve tremendous success. Learning the top in-demand skills is the key to going one step ahead.



To help people identify their skills and be career-ready, LinkedIn has launched its report named 'Skills Evolution 2022' and 'Future of Skills 2022.' Both reports collectively highlight the top ten rising skills in India and the top rising skills across industries and jobs in today's era. The effort was to bring awareness to people and educate the employees about the transformation happening in the service space.

Rising Skills In India

The top ten rising skills in India report has been prepared and designed after considering the skills data of 92 million members of LinkedIn that has experience growth month-on-month in 2021. Additionally, the 'Future of Skills 2022' report highlights the top rising skills across jobs and industries based on the data of skills that professionals added to their profiles.

According to the report, more members in 2021 have added challenging skills to their profiles and were hired by the organisations. In 2021, around 286 million skills were added to the profile of LinkedIn members, and nearly 45 per cent of hirers used the skills data to fill their openings, up by 13 per cent year on year.

The survey conducted across 92 million profiles found that skills like Business Development, Marketing, Marketing and Sales, Engineering and SQL have emerged stronger in the Indian market. Additionally, people in roles like Sales, Java, Sales Management, Microsoft Azure and Spring Boot have also achieved greater success and hold the potential to explore more significant opportunities.

Change In Requirement Of Skills

According to the 'Future of Skills 2022' data, there has been a significant change in the requirement of skills in the Corporate Services sector. The changes highlight the rise in demand for skills like GST service, TDS service, Statutory Audit, and Income Tax. In recent times, the Tally ERP accounting software has replaced MIS software, posing an opportunity for people with skills to operate Tally ERP.

In software and IT services, the in-demand skills have changed by almost 30 per cent in 2022 compared to 2015. People with skills in Python, C, Cloud Computing, Spring Boot, and Manual Testing have a higher chance of getting new opportunities.

An employee working in the IT sector, Anuj Pathak, while talking with The Logical Indian, said, "Moreover, we have reached a time where demand for skills is transforming rapidly. Being a fresher, I equipped myself with skills in Languages (Python, C) as I was well aware that the IT industries are looking for people who have this skill set. Knowing the in-demand skills beforehand can help people to be career-ready."

The report includes several other skill sets for different jobs and industries, including Media and Communications, Manufacturing, and Healthcare, that can benefit an employee in understanding the transformation of in-demand skills in India.



