Building Network Of Entrepreneurs! Know How This Startup Is Empowering India's Rural Community Through Online Commerce

Rural India has never looked more inviting as the country is seeing a dramatic shift towards prosperity in rural households. Trends are also positive and reassuring- consumer graduation from unbranded to branded packaged goods, rampant UPI adoption, and increasing aspiration levels are saliently visible.



While this market is ripe for disruption in India, it is still an untapped potential not serviced by e-commerce giants. Mobile penetration has ensured demand from most regions, but servicing this demand is difficult. A rural commerce startup, Rozana has an unconventional approach to working in predominantly rural and semi-urban areas, which remains largely untapped.

Empowering Rural Community

Rozana, through its village by village strategy, is capturing panchayat level demand and creating product innovation, demand, and supply chain for a new era of D2C brands for over 1 billion Indians or 15 per cent of the world's population, which the legacy brands and platforms largely ignore.

The rural commerce startup aims to empower rural communities of the country and connect them to online commerce through a network of micro-entrepreneurs to give wider, innovative, and competitive offerings to end users. The micro-entrepreneurs use the platform to onboard customers, share the latest deals and help them place online orders, making last-mile delivery efficient.

Are Villagers Interested In Online Commerce?

While sharing the information with The Logical Indian, the company claimed that it had onboarded over 10,000 village peer partners or Saarthis in the last six months. The startup has been able to change not only the rural economy in the villages it is working in but also the lives of its consumers.

Women who once had to walk long distances to buy daily products are now placing orders on Rozana. It has become a new way of living in rural villages. Today, the startup serves four to five-gram panchayats in rural Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and others. It is aggressively working on a roadmap to target 300 million customers in the next 2 to 3 years.

More interestingly, the inspiration to start Rozana stemmed from Ankur's (Co-founder & CEO, Rozana) own life whilst she was living in Haryana, India. Ankur grew up seeing women in rural Haryana and their grit to work 16-18 hours a day, drawing immense strength from these women. Recognising the need to change their lives through economic empowerment triggered her to start Rozana.

