Top Cities In China Double Down On Lockdown Curbs As COVID Outbreaks Widen Again, Wuhan Among Worst Hit

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Top Cities In China Double Down On Lockdown Curbs As COVID Outbreaks Widen Again, Wuhan Among Worst Hit

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Others/World,  28 Oct 2022 5:04 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

As of October 24, 28 cities in China were implementing varying coronavirus lockdown measures, with approximately 207.7 million people affected in areas responsible for more than 25.6 trillion yuan ($3.55 trillion) of the country's gross domestic product.

As the entire world continues to take strides to get back to where it was before the whole coronavirus pandemic started, scenes in China are once again looking bleak at the moment. From Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest, are reportedly doubling down on COVID norms, locking down districts, sealing up buildings and putting millions into distress in a scramble to halt broadening outbreaks.

China Faces Another COVID Outbreak!

Reuters reported on October 27 that China recorded a third consecutive day of more than 1,000 new COVID cases across the country, a modest tally if you compare it with the tens of thousands per day that had sent Shanghai into a complete lockdown earlier this year. However, it is enough to trigger more restrictions across China.

China's COVID-19 caseload has remained small when compared to global standards. Still, its ultra-strict and disruptive containment norms this year against the Omicron variant have weighed heavily on the world's second-largest economy.

On Thursday, China's fourth-biggest city by economic output and the provincial capital of Guangdong, Guangzhou, sealed up more neighbourhoods and streets and kept people in their houses as new areas were labelled high-risk in a coronavirus resurgence that persisted into its fourth week.

China's Strict COVID Protocols

As of October 24, 28 cities in China were implementing varying coronavirus lockdown measures, with approximately 207.7 million people affected in areas responsible for more than 25.6 trillion yuan ($3.55 trillion) of the country's gross domestic product, as per reports.

That is also the equivalent of nearly a quarter of the 2021 economic output of China. Meanwhile, Mainland China shares edged lower on October 27 as the COVID outbreaks and gloomy data on a corona-battered industrial sector hurt sentiment.

Also Read: Calling Girls 'Item' Is Derogatory As It Objectifies Women In Sexual Manner, Says Mumbai Court

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
coronavirus pandemic 
COVID-19 
China 

X
X