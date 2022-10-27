All section
Caste discrimination
Calling Girls Item Is Derogatory As It Objectifies Women In Sexual Manner, Says Mumbai Court

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Calling Girls 'Item' Is Derogatory As It Objectifies Women In Sexual Manner, Says Mumbai Court

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  27 Oct 2022 6:32 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

In the official sentence, the Mumbai court had rejected to show leniency to the accused. It stated that these types of "roadside Romeos" need to be taught a lesson in order to protect all women from any such uncalled-for behaviour.

In Mumbai, a special court sentenced a man to 1.5 years imprisonment for "harassing" a minor girl, observing that addressing a woman/girl by "item" is absolutely derogatory and sexually objectifies her.

In the official sentence passed on October 20, the Mumbai court had rejected to show leniency to the accused. It stated that these types of "roadside Romeos" need to be taught a lesson in order to protect all women from any such uncalled-for behaviour.

Mumbai Court Labels 'Item' As Derogatory Term

Special Judge AJ Ansari, who has been designated to hear all cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, held this 25-year-old man, during the time when the incident took place, guilty of outraging the modesty of the 16-year-old girl by calling her an "item" and pulling her hair near her suburban Mumbai residence in July 2015.

"The fact that the accused intentionally caught hold of the victim's hair and pulled it and called her an 'item', in my opinion, will certainly go to prove the fact of him having outraged her modesty," the judge was quoted as saying by The Tribune.

The court also added that the accused's behaviour was "wholly inappropriate", and he called her by the term 'item', which is a term widely used by men/boys generally to address girls in a derogatory manner, as it sexually objectifies them.

'Insulting In Nature'

The special court in Mumbai then went on to add how using the word 'item' to address any female/girl is "obviously insulting in nature".The judge said that the accused's acts were done with sexual intent as the term "item" when utilised to address a female/girl is used to objectify her sexually and nothing other than that.

The court further stated that leniency could not be shown to the 25-year-old here as the case related to the harassment of a 16-year-old minor girl on the street.

Also Read: Cyclone Sitrang: More Than 1000 Affected, Numerous Houses Damaged In Assam

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Mumbai 
Sexuality 
Women Objectification 

