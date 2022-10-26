All section
Caste discrimination
Cyclone Sitrang: More Than 1000 Affected, Numerous Houses Damaged In Assam

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Cyclone Sitrang: More Than 1000 Affected, Numerous Houses Damaged In Assam

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Assam,  26 Oct 2022 5:22 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 1,146 people were affected due to the storm. As per the officials, Sitrang has damaged nearly 325.501 Hect of crops.

The current situation in Assam remains grim as almost 1,100 people of 83 villages have been affected by the downpour caused by the cyclonic storm 'Sitrang' on October 25. Numerous homes got damaged amid Cyclone Sitrang, which triggered heavy rainfall and a storm across the state.

Yet Another Cyclonic Disaster In Assam

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 1,146 people were affected due to the storm. As per the officials, Sitrang has damaged nearly 325.501 Hect of crops.

According to reports, numerous electric poles and trees were also uprooted in several parts of the Nagaon district in Assam from the cyclonic storm on Monday night. Further, many houses in the Boraligaon, Bamuni, Kaliabor and Sakmuthia tea estate areas of the central Assam district have sustained massive damage due to the cyclonic storm.

However, no casualties so far have been reported in the area due to the storm.

Sitrang's Wrath!

"Several houses were damaged, and many trees uprooted in the storm in our Kaliabor area. As a government village headman, I have visited the entire village, and I will submit the damage report to our Circle Officer," the village headman was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Furthermore, the tides have also hit the coast of Bakkhali beach in South 24 Parganas in West Bengal with the cyclone 'Sitrang' alert. The Civil defence is also warning the tourists and locals not to venture near the sea during these times due to safety reasons.

On October 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the remnant of Sitrang, which caused a deep depression over Bangladesh, has weakened into a depression over the south-southwest of Shillong, northeast Bangladesh and north-northeast of Agartala.

Also Read: Zeal, Intuitive & Controversy! Looking At New UK PM Rishi Sunak's Journey In British Politics

Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Cyclone 
Assam 
Assam CM 

