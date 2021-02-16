'Nothing Seditious About Toolkit': Former SC Judge Deepak Gupta On Disha Ravi's Arrest In Bengaluru

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Deepak Gupta said that he does not see anything "seditious" about the 'toolkit' that led to the arrest of the 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru.

"Every citizen of this country has a right to oppose the government so long as the opposition is peaceful," Justice Deepak Gupta told NDTV.

Disha was arrested on February 14 and sent to five-day custody by a Delhi magistrate. The young climate activist was arrested from Bengaluru in a case registered over the "toolkit" shared by another climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The toolkit related to the farmers' protest in India came under the scanner for allegedly creating disaffection against India, spreading communal harmony, criminal conspiracy, etc.

Justice Gupta said that the young activist's arrest was an attack on freedom of speech and that every citizen in the country has the right to oppose the government peacefully.

Justice Gupta said that he read the toolkit document as it was available in the public domain and said that "there is nothing in the toolkit with regard to inciting people."

The former SC judge said that "one may or may not agree with the protesters, that is a different matter. But to say that this is sedition is totally not understanding the law."

