TN Student Suicide: School Congregation Denies Religious Conversion Claims; BJP Opposes

Credits: FIHM, Twitter (K. Annamalai) 

Trending
TN Student Suicide: School Congregation Denies Religious Conversion Claims; BJP Opposes

Tamil Nadu,  27 Jan 2022 10:50 AM GMT

The congregation's Superior General informed that Lavanya was their student since Class 8 and had expressed her interest in staying at the hostel rather than going home, even during the vacations.

The suicide of a 17-year-old girl Lavanya in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district has stirred the state and the nation. As per the latest development, the Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation, which runs the victim's school, has denied the allegations of religious conversion linked to her death.

Victim Refused To Go Home

The congregation's Superior General informed that Lavanya was their student since Class 8 and had expressed her interest in staying at the hostel rather than going home, even during the vacations. "Thus, she grew up to be the child of all of us, and that's why she got 489/500 marks in 10th class," Hindustan Times quoted the SG as saying.

No Interference With Religious Beliefs

The congregation said that children studying in institutes under them, belonged to multiple religious groups, and they believed in providing secular education for all. The institute considered every child their own and never interfered with anyone's religious beliefs.

Besides, the school adhered to the principles of the Indian Constitution, the congregation added.

Secular Education

They defended their stance saying that the church has been paramount in women's education and had been empowering them for the past 180 years. The victim's school also worked with a similar motive for 160 years and have supported children belonging to vulnerable communities and classes.

The congregation added that the hostel had housed several women for the last 90 years with adequate safety and security.

Will Cooperate With Authorities

Keeping a solid bearing, the congregation said it was cooperative with the police and the education department for the investigation. The church is also looking at the harassment complaint by the victim against the hostel warden, 74-year-old Sahaya Mary.

Political Involvement

Tamil Nadu BJP unit has led several widespread protests against the school for allegedly forcing the victim to convert to Christianity and demand justice. However, there has been no statements received from its ally, AIADMK. Both the parties hold differences of opinion in the case.

During BJP's protest in Chennai, former AIADMK leader and BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran said the ally was spineless and manliness in the state assembly.

"It is the BJP which is behaving like the opposition, not the AIADMK," Nagendran had said, as quoted by HT. His comments created outrage among the parties, and AIADMK challenged the MLA to contest elections without their support. Later, Nagendran claimed that his remarks were misunderstood.

Also Read: Amazon Retailers Sell Indian Flag-Themed Products; MP Minister Orders Probe

