Amazon Retailers Sell Indian Flag-Themed Products; MP Minister Orders Probe

The Bhopal Crime Branch on Tuesday, January 25, registered an FIR against the retailers of the e-commerce giant Amazon, for selling Indian national flag-themed products, including shoes, mugs, shoes, T-shirts, and other fashion accessories on the website.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar said the case was registered on the orders of Madhya Pradesh Union Minister Narottam Mishra. The crime branch will probe the matter further.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the retailers have been booked under section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act.

'Disrespectful Act'

Mishra informed the reporters about the development during a press conference. The minister said that it was brought to his notice about the online platform using the national flag for selling products. He called it an unbearable act by retailers for printing the products, especially shoes with the flag.

He ordered the director-general of police (DGP) to initiate stringent action and filed an FIR against the sellers and owners of Amazon.

"Prima facie, this case appears to be a violation of the Flag Code, which is painful. Insult to the nation will not be tolerated at any cost," HT quoted him as saying.

Cases Registered Over Firm Executive's Complaint

The complaint was filed by a 26-year-old private firm executive, Shubham Naidu, who had listed the seller's name as the prime accused. Naidu also provided details of the items he saw on the website and considered offensive; however, the police have not shared its details.

Website's Compliance

Speaking to HT, the company spokesperson said that the firm was a marketplace for third-party sellers to offer products for sale directly to customers. They are responsible for adhering to the applicable laws and regulations.

The spokesperson said the company complied to take necessary action against sellers, including removing their accounts.

