TN: Govt Teachers To Contribute Day's Salary For CM Relief Fund

The government teachers of Tamil Nadu from various teachers' associations are planning to donate one day's salary to the state chief minister's COVID-19 relief fund.

This comes on the day Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to the public to generously donate to the fund, reported The New Indian Express.

The state coordinators of JACTO-GEO (Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations-Government Employees Organisations) said over 12 lakh members including the government school teachers and employees have come forward to give away their day's salary.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Association (TNTA) appreciated the move. "There are over 2.62 lakh government school teachers who have volunteered towards this initiative and we hope that the government will soon pass a G.O. regarding the deduction of a day's salary," said PK Ilamaran, the Association's president.

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary School Vocational Teachers Kazhagam has also said that its members will donate a day's salary. The Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation (TNGTF) too said that all high and higher secondary school teachers who are their members will contribute towards the relief fund.

Earlier, the CM had requested the public and private organisations to donate generously to the Chief Minister's Fund in a bid to support the government efforts to contain the spread of COVID -19.

He assured that money will only be spent for increasing oxygen beds at hospitals, life-saving drugs and oxygen cylinders. The fund will also be used for improving the infrastructure of hospitals, purchasing vaccines and other medical expenses.

Accounts of the relief fund will be made public, he added.

