Four Pakistans Will Be Created If India's 30% Muslims Unite, Says TMC Leader, Sparks Row

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Alam, on Thursday, March 25, sparked a massive row after he said that "four Pakistan" can be created if India's "30% Muslims come together".
BJP leader Amit Malviya, the party's co-in charge for West Bengal, tweeted a video that showed the TMC leader purportedly making the controversial remarks.
Y'day, TMC leader Sheikh Alam, giving a speech in Basa para, Nanoor, in Birbhum AC said, if 30% Muslims in India come together, then 4 Pakistan can be formed...— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 25, 2021
He obviously owes his allegiance to Mamata Banerjee... Does she endorse this position?
Do we want a Bengal like that? pic.twitter.com/YjAeSzhH5P
Malviya claimed that Alam made the remarks at Basa para, Nanoor in Birbhum assembly constituency. "
"He obviously owes his allegiance to (chief minister) Mamata Banerjee… Does she endorse this position?" Malviya asked in a tweet on Thursday.
"TMC leaders like Sheikh Alam have the audacity to dream of 4 Pakistan because of Mamata Banerjee's brazen appeasement politics over the last 10 years. She reduced the majority community in WB to second-grade citizens, where they had to seek court approval even for Durga visarjan!" he tweeted.
In the video, Alam can be heard saying: "We minorities are 30%. The rest is 70%. They (BJP) think they will come to power (in Bengal) with this 70%. They should be ashamed…if 30% of minorities unite…if India's Muslims unite, four Pakistan can be created. Where will India's 70% go?"
After his comments received criticism, Alam told News18, "I never meant we wanted to build Pakistan. All I said was if they threaten us Muslims, we too are powerful." The TMC leader said he was "misquoted".
