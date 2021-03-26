Trending

Four Pakistans Will Be Created If India's 30% Muslims Unite, Says TMC Leader, Sparks Row

After his comments received criticism, TMC leader Sheikh Alam said, “I never meant we wanted to build Pakistan. All I said was if they threaten us Muslims, we too are powerful." The TMC leader said he was "misquoted".

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   26 March 2021 7:24 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajathi Suthakar
Four Pakistans Will Be Created If Indias 30% Muslims Unite, Says TMC Leader, Sparks Row

Image Credit: India.com

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Alam, on Thursday, March 25, sparked a massive row after he said that "four Pakistan" can be created if India's "30% Muslims come together".

BJP leader Amit Malviya, the party's co-in charge for West Bengal, tweeted a video that showed the TMC leader purportedly making the controversial remarks.

Malviya claimed that Alam made the remarks at Basa para, Nanoor in Birbhum assembly constituency. "

"He obviously owes his allegiance to (chief minister) Mamata Banerjee… Does she endorse this position?" Malviya asked in a tweet on Thursday.

"TMC leaders like Sheikh Alam have the audacity to dream of 4 Pakistan because of Mamata Banerjee's brazen appeasement politics over the last 10 years. She reduced the majority community in WB to second-grade citizens, where they had to seek court approval even for Durga visarjan!" he tweeted.

In the video, Alam can be heard saying: "We minorities are 30%. The rest is 70%. They (BJP) think they will come to power (in Bengal) with this 70%. They should be ashamed…if 30% of minorities unite…if India's Muslims unite, four Pakistan can be created. Where will India's 70% go?"

After his comments received criticism, Alam told News18, "I never meant we wanted to build Pakistan. All I said was if they threaten us Muslims, we too are powerful." The TMC leader said he was "misquoted".

Also Read: Bois Locker Room Case: Teen Girl To Face Trial For Abetment To Suicide Over Instagram Post

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Rajathi Suthakar

Rajathi Suthakar

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian