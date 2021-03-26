Bois Locker Room Case: Teen Girl To Face Trial For Abetment To Suicide Over Instagram Post

An Instagram group 'Bois Locker Room' made headlines in 2020 after screenshots of offensive and objectionable chats were shared on social media by some girls who were discussed in the messages.

A schoolgirl, in a social media post, had claimed that she was sexually harassed by her former classmate. Following the post, the Class 12 student, accused of harassment, ended his life by suicide in Gurugram.

The schoolgirl will now face trial for abetment to suicide at a juvenile court, reported The Times of India.

A charge sheet was filed against the girl and another person on Wednesday, March 24.

The teenage boy had jumped to death from the 11th floor of a building in Gurugram on May 4 after he was allegedly abused and threatened over the phone after the girl's post.



In a complaint to the police, the father of the boy had alleged that a person posted a story on Instagram falsely accusing his son of sexual abuse while citing an incident that allegedly occurred two years ago.

"The girl was aware that this post amounted to public shaming and would malign the social image of my son. I was also told that my son received an illegal and unlawful threat over his phone after the post went up," the father had claimed.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 305 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code against the girl and one of her friends.

The father of the 17-year-old boy, however, expressed his disappointment with the probe.

"Even after filing the charge sheet after a long period, police are yet to submit details of the probe about the involvement of others in the case. The cops also did not produce, Instagram, WhatsApp and Snapchat records," the father of the boy said.

