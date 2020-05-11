Bois Locker Room: Delhi Police Reveal Twist, 'Gang-Rape' Message Sent By Girl Through Fake Snapchat Account

Delhi Police have revealed a major twist in the 'bois locker room' controversy, which had created outrage over social media. Investigation revealed that the comment on 'gang-rape' was actually part of a Snapchat conversation between a girl and a boy - allegedly, the girl posed as a boy and made the comment to test the receiver's response.

Police clarified that this Snapchat conversation is not part of the bois locker room chat, but it got mixed up while being circulated simultaneously.

The police said no case will be registered against either the girl or the boy. "Although creating a fake id is wrong, her intent was not malicious so we are not filing any complaint," NDTV quoted an official as telling PTI.

"The alleged Snapchat conversation is actually between a girl (sender) and a boy (receiver) in which the girl is sending chat messages through a fictional Snapchat account named 'Siddharth'

Using the fake identity of a male person, she suggested in the chat a plan for sexual assault, naming herself," Anyesh Roy, a senior Delhi police officer, said.

"The purpose of her sending such chat messages using a fake, fictional identity was to check the reaction of the receiver boy and the strength of his character, especially when someone talks bad things about her," Roy said.

Refusing to take part in the fake plan, the boy discussed the incident with his friends, including the girl, and shared the screenshot. Knowing that she began the discussion, the girl refrained from reporting the incident.

The screenshot was shared on Instagram by one of the boy's friends.

"When the Bois Locker Room Instagram screenshots were revealed to others and started circulating on social media, the alleged Snapchat conversation also got mixed with it due to its sensational nature and due to its availability in different student groups," the official said.

Last week, a class 12 student from Noida was arrested for starting the bois locker room group, where obscene messages were exchanged and morphed images of underage girls were shared.

