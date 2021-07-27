Tirupati Police Deploys Drones To Track People Consuming Liquor In Open Places

The Andhra Pradesh police force has started using drones to confine the number of people consuming liquor in open-ended places in Tirupati. Till now, around 100 people have already been booked under nuisance cases for openly drinking alcohol in the past one and a half months.

Tirupati urban superintendent of police (SP) Venkata Appala Naidu stated that the police department needs "an eye in the sky" to look out for such activities as police cannot always be present everywhere.

They started tracking using drones due to some factors like multiplying the police force. Naidu stated that they are very less in number, as they are experiencing a shortage of force and have to cover numerous areas.

Therefore, these drones come in handy at places that are beyond their reach. In addition to this, they also act as deterrents. On spotting open alcohol consumption, the compact unmanned aerial vehicles trigger's an alarm for police to take the violators by surprise. This kind of surveillance makes things easy for the police as well as saves time.

Usage of Drones

According to Naidu, shortage of force also has been an irrefutable reason for them to opt for technological help such as drones. He concluded that the police should practice these modern and easy methods to use when required during critical times.

The Tirupati police are arresting about 20 to 30 people almost every day for openly consuming alcohol, using general and drone surveillance. He wants to increase their number in the urban district's police department from three drone operators in Tirupati. Tirupati Urban police said people booked for drinking in open spaces were advised by the police officers before they were being let go.

