Art From Scrap: Bust Of India's 'Missile Man' At Yeshwantpur Railway Station Is A Huge Hit

The golden-hued bust of former president APJ Abdul Kalam was painstakingly made from 800 kg of scrap by engineers from the mechanical department of the Yeshwantpur Coaching Depot.

The Logical Indian Crew
22 July 2021
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan
Art From Scrap: Bust Of Indias Missile Man At Yeshwantpur Railway Station Is A Huge Hit

Image Credit: Twitter/DRM Bengaluru

At the Yeshwantpur Railway Station in Bengaluru, a golden-hued bust of former president APJ Abdul Kalam made from scrap is the new attraction. It was installed beside the railway tracks near platform number six side of the railway station.

Passengers travelling from the railway station towards Tumakuru can view the installation which has been painstakingly made from 800 kg of scrap by engineers from the mechanical department of the Yeshwantpur Coaching Depot.

"The bust of Dr Kalam was welded by joining nuts, bolts, metallic rope and Damper (metallic objects used in the suspension of coaches) brought from Mysuru Workshop as well as our coaching depot. A clay model was first made and a Plastic of Paris mould generated. The mould was used as a base," Vikas Gurwani, Senior Coaching Depot officer, told The New Indian Express. He said that Kalam is the "Missile Man of India" and an inspiration for all engineers.

Earlier, South Western Railway's Yeshwantpur coaching depot team also created a statue of Swami Vivekananda and the 'Make in India' lion from metal scrap. Gurbani added that the team's primary job is coach maintenance. He said that around 200 coaches are being maintained at the Yeshwantpur Coaching Depot.

'The Most Creative Tribute To The Missile Man'

"But we are happy to find time to come up with these initiatives, which also inspire our staff. The creativity and zeal of workers is remarkable. In fact, Kalam sir once said, 'Creativity is seeing the same thing but thinking differently'. So, we wanted to give the Missile Man the most creative tribute," he said. The bust has already generated much interest among passengers and staff, he added.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sanal M Sudevan

