After Ripped Jeans Remark, Uttarakhand CM Says, "America Ruled India For 200 Years"

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat, has triggered another massive controversy, this time blaming 'America' for ruling India for 200 years.

Days after his controversial "ripped jeans" remark, the CM on March 21, said, "America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the whole world, is struggling to control the coronavirus pandemic."

WATCH | "As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling #COVID19 crisis. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat



(Video: ANI) pic.twitter.com/nRpgEathNa — NDTV (@ndtv) March 21, 2021

Addressing an event on International Forests Day in Nainital, the CM compared India with the US on the number of COVID cases and said, "The US is number one in the health sector and yet, they have over 50 lakh (Covid) deaths. They are again heading towards a lockdown."



"Who knows what would have happened to India had anyone else been the prime minister instead of Narendra Modi during this time... we would have been in a bad state. But he (PM) gave us relief," Rawat said.

Praising PM Modi, Rawat said that the Prime Minister saved everyone, "but we didn't follow his instructions. Wearing masks, sanitising, washing hands and social distancing -- only some people followed."

During the same event, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister also said that people with fewer family members had received fewer government rations during the lockdown as compared to those who "reproduced 20", leading to "jealousy". The CM said it was their fault for "not reproducing enough."

Last week, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister received flak for his objectionable remarks on women wearing ripped jeans and how "they cannot provide the right environment at home for children."



The Uttarakhand CM said he was shocked to see a woman running an NGO in ripped jeans, and questioned what example was she setting for society.

"If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life," CM said.

The comments went viral on social media, with netizens criticising the CM for his sexist and misogynistic remark. Netizens took to Twitter with hashtags such as #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans and #GreetingsFromMyNakedKnee. Netizens especially women shared photos of themselves in ripped jeans to protest against the CM's statement.

Soon after the social media outrage, the CM made another statement in which she said that he has no problem with jeans but wearing "torn" ones is "not right".

Also Read: "Non-Hindus Not Allowed": Banners Hanged Outside 150 Temples In Dehradun