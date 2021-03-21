"Non-Hindus Not Allowed": Banners Hanged Outside 150 Temples In Dehradun

Posters banning the entry of non-Hindus in temples have come up in Dehradun. The banners have been put up by Hindu Yuva Vahini members in response to a Bahujan Samaj Party MLA's threat.

The banners have been put up across 150 temples in Chakrata Road, Suddhowala and Prem Nagar areas of Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

A few days ago, a Muslim teenage boy was assaulted for entering a temple to drink water in Dasna, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The temple had a similar board, that banned Muslims from entering the temple premises. It was put up on the directions of the temple head priest Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati and the assaulter, Shringi Yadav is his disciple.

After the Dasna incident, Dhaulana BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhry had claimed that the temple belongs to his ancestors and he would remove the banner.

Uttarakhand general secretary of Hindu Yuva Vahini, Jeetu Randhawa, told The Times of India his action was in "response to the BSP MLA's threat". "The temple is a revered place for people who believe in the Sanatan dharma and hence, only those people who belong to this religion will be allowed inside," Randhawa said.

Randhawa said he agrees with Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati and the move was to show his support to the priest.

Saraswati is a firm believer that Hindusim is under threat from Islam and Muslims. He has advocated the "final war against Muslims", and that "Islam must be removed to save humanity", according to The Quint.

Dasna locals have time and again alleged that Muslims enter the temple to steal the temple property and misbehave with women who come to pray at the temple.