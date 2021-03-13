Trending

UP: Muslim Child Thrashed For Drinking Water Inside Temple, Ghaziabad Police Arrests Attacker

In the video, the accused, Shringi Nandan Yadav, was seen asking the child his name, to which the child replied that his name was Asif. In no time, Yadav was seen assaulting the child.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   13 March 2021 3:39 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
UP: Muslim Child Thrashed For Drinking Water Inside Temple, Ghaziabad Police Arrests Attacker

Image Credit: Ghaziabad Police/ Twitter

A Muslim child was allegedly thrashed by a man identified as Shringi Nandan Yadav for drinking water inside a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. A disturbing video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the accused, Shringi Nandan Yadav, was seen asking the child's name, to which the child replied that his name was Asif. In no time, Yadav was seen brutally attacking him.

The accused was also seen twisting the child's hand.

The Ghaziabad Police have arrested Yadav in connection with the incident.

According to the Police, Shringi Nandan Yadav is a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar. The police have taken Yadav into custody and a case has been registered against him.

The viral video sparked outrage among people who condemned the inhuman incident and demanded action against the accused.




Reacting to the incident, another Twitter user wrote, "First, a Muslim is lynched over beef, then over Jai Shri Ram slogan."

Also Read: "Didn't Do Anything, Bengaluru Woman Hurt Herself": Zomato Delivery Man

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian