UP: Muslim Child Thrashed For Drinking Water Inside Temple, Ghaziabad Police Arrests Attacker

A Muslim child was allegedly thrashed by a man identified as Shringi Nandan Yadav for drinking water inside a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. A disturbing video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the accused, Shringi Nandan Yadav, was seen asking the child's name, to which the child replied that his name was Asif. In no time, Yadav was seen brutally attacking him.

The accused was also seen twisting the child's hand.



The Ghaziabad Police have arrested Yadav in connection with the incident.

According to the Police, Shringi Nandan Yadav is a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar. The police have taken Yadav into custody and a case has been registered against him.

The viral video sparked outrage among people who condemned the inhuman incident and demanded action against the accused.

What kind of sick person you have to be to mercilessly assault a child? His fault was that he went to drink water in temple. Hope @ghaziabadpolice arrest this sick man! He's a danger to society! https://t.co/2PuYCHhQlH — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) March 12, 2021





The sanghi mercilessly beat a child who drank water at a temple because he was a Muslim.



Next time you tell me "we must have dialogues with these sanghis", pls note that I'll be happy to do so only while the perp is strapped to a guerney in a jail cell with a needle up his arm. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) March 13, 2021





Horrific!! A mob of Hindu extremists viciously assault a Muslim boy for drinking water from a temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.



The perpetrators know their violence has the tacit approval of the state, so they uploaded the attack on social media! pic.twitter.com/pkAgHrEzbe — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) March 12, 2021

The person who uploaded claims that the Muslim kid was beaten by Shringi Yadav in Dasna Devi Mandir.

He claims : 'Mulle ko Napunsak bana diya' pic.twitter.com/F4JGcByypA — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 12, 2021





Reacting to the incident, another Twitter user wrote, "First, a Muslim is lynched over beef, then over Jai Shri Ram slogan."

First, a Muslim is lynched over beef, then over Jai Shri Ram slogan. And now beaten for drinking water in a temple. So much for sabka saath, savka vishwas when Muslims are being beaten for drinking water'. BJP has incentivized hate and violence! pic.twitter.com/5KfQyJ2wG2 — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) March 12, 2021

