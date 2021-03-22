Why Didn't You Produce 20 Children To Get Extra Ration?: Uttarakhand CM Sparks Row

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, currently fighting flak over his attack on women for wearing ripped jeans on Sunday, March 21, said that people with fewer family members had received lesser government rations during the lockdown as compared to those who "reproduced 20", leading to "jealousy".

The CM said that it was their fault for "not reproducing enough" and said that people should have produced more children to get extra ration during the pandemic.

#WATCH "...As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling #COVID19 crisis. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/gHa9n33W2O — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

The newly appointed CM said, "Har ghar mein per unit 5 kilo ration dene ka kam kiya. Jiske 10 thai toh 50 kilo aa gaya, 20 thai toh quintal aa gaya, 2 thai toh 10 kilo aa gaya. Logon ne store bana liye, kharidar saamne dhoondh liye. Itna badhiya chawal aaya, kabhi apne aap bhi liya nahin saamanya jeevan ke liye (Every household was given 5 kg ration per unit. Those having 10 units got 50 kg, those with 20 units got a quintal and those with two units got 10 kg. People built stores and found customers in the neighbourhood. The rice they got was of such good quality that they would have never had the same in their lives)."



The difference in allocation of rations between families had created "jalan (jealousy)", Rawat said. "…Ki mujhe to 2 hain to 10 kilo mila, 20 wale ko quintal kyun mila? Bhaiyya ismein dosh kiska? Usne 20 paida kiya, aapne 2 paida kiye, to usko ek quintal mil raha, ab ismein jalan kahe ka? Jab samay tha to aapne 2 hi paida kiye, 20 kyun nahi kiya (…That I have got two family members, so got 10 kg, those with 20 units have got a quintal. But whose fault is that? One who reproduced 20 got a quintal, you reproduced only two. Why jealously on that? When there was time, you reproduced only two, why not 20)?"

The Chief Minister also said that PM Modi had ensured that everyone received equal treatment during the lockdown.

Making a historical blunder, the CM also said that America enslaved India for 200 years. "America, which enslaved us for 200 years, ruled all over the world...the empire on which the sun never set, is today struggling," Rawat said.

Prising the Prime Minister, Rawat said PM Modi would not just continue as PM of India but also lead the world in the future.

Attacking Rawat for his remarks, Congress said, "When the country is facing the problem of population and governments are taking steps to control it, it seems CM Rawat is asking people to reproduce more kids to get more rations. His remark that people had not eaten rice of such good quality is also derogatory."



