All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Why Tipu Sultan Has Become The Subject Of Political Tension In Mumbai?

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Why Tipu Sultan Has Become The Subject Of Political Tension In Mumbai?

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Maharashtra,  28 Jan 2022 1:20 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Tipu Sultan became a subject of controversy in Mumbai when BJP claimed that Congress and Suburban Mumbai Minister Aslam Shaikh is planning to name a playground in Malwani locality after the 17th-century ruler.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A new controversy has begun in Mumbai as the BJP leaders allege that Congress Minister Aslam Shaikh plans to rename a playground in the Muslim-dominated Malwani locality after the 17th-century ruler. The ground is popularly known as the Tipu Sultan ground by the locals. In December 2021, Shaikh, representing the constituency, refurbished it and added new facilities from the development fund granted to the MLAs. Since the work was completed, Shaikh decided to host a function to state that the complex was open to use.

BMC Has Not Approved Name Change Proposal

The BJP staged an Opposition saying that the function was to rename the playground after Muslim ruler Tipu Sultan. The Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, "We will not allow the ground to be named after a man who is responsible for the deaths of a large number of Hindus", The Indian Express reported. After that, many people from BJP, VHP and Bajrang Dal gathered outside the playground to protest. On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had not cleared any proposal for a name change for the playground.

Why Do Hindus Not Like Muslim Ruler Tipu Sultan?

Even though Tipu Sultan is known as the Tiger of Mysore and is revered for the tough fight against the British; many people believe that he was a Hindu-killing king who forced people to convert to Islam. While Tipu Sultan initiated several reforms, including the coinage system during his reign, he received long after India achieved freedom.

Several British texts paint the Mysore King as an 'intolerant bigot' and a 'furious fanatic'. While he had set his mind to defeat the British in their attempt of taking over the Indian territory, he did not shy from using modern weaponry from the East India company. Tipu Sultan's secularism or oppression may be of great historical significance. Still, perhaps, it is time we left him in the 18th century to focus a tad more on the issues plaguing our current world.

Also Read: Indian Railways Puts Level 1, RRB NTPC Exams On Hold Amid Widespread Protests

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Tipu Sultan 
Controversy 
History 
Mumbai 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X