Why Tipu Sultan Has Become The Subject Of Political Tension In Mumbai?

A new controversy has begun in Mumbai as the BJP leaders allege that Congress Minister Aslam Shaikh plans to rename a playground in the Muslim-dominated Malwani locality after the 17th-century ruler. The ground is popularly known as the Tipu Sultan ground by the locals. In December 2021, Shaikh, representing the constituency, refurbished it and added new facilities from the development fund granted to the MLAs. Since the work was completed, Shaikh decided to host a function to state that the complex was open to use.

BMC Has Not Approved Name Change Proposal

The BJP staged an Opposition saying that the function was to rename the playground after Muslim ruler Tipu Sultan. The Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, "We will not allow the ground to be named after a man who is responsible for the deaths of a large number of Hindus", The Indian Express reported. After that, many people from BJP, VHP and Bajrang Dal gathered outside the playground to protest. On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had not cleared any proposal for a name change for the playground.

Why Do Hindus Not Like Muslim Ruler Tipu Sultan?

Even though Tipu Sultan is known as the Tiger of Mysore and is revered for the tough fight against the British; many people believe that he was a Hindu-killing king who forced people to convert to Islam. While Tipu Sultan initiated several reforms, including the coinage system during his reign, he received long after India achieved freedom.

Several British texts paint the Mysore King as an 'intolerant bigot' and a 'furious fanatic'. While he had set his mind to defeat the British in their attempt of taking over the Indian territory, he did not shy from using modern weaponry from the East India company. Tipu Sultan's secularism or oppression may be of great historical significance. Still, perhaps, it is time we left him in the 18th century to focus a tad more on the issues plaguing our current world.

